Telluride ski season wraps
TELLURIDE — The end of the 2022-23 ski season, April 2, also means looking back at data to see where this year ranks with others regarding the white stuff.
The Telluride Ski Patrol has kept the official tally of snowfall from the start of November to the end of March, although in some years the months of October and April were included. This year’s snowfall totaled 267 inches, according to Scott Pittenger, operations manager for Telski.
The total is in the ski area’s “top ten,” but the winter of 2007-2008 with 341.5 inches of snow and the winter of 2018-19, 318.8 inches are the two leaders. In the winter of 2016-2017, there was a total of 311.7 inches.
The winter was also cold one, an average mean temperature was 21.3 degrees fahrenheit.
Dr. Koelliker new (interim) CEO
TELLURIDE — Dr. Diana Koelliker, medical director of the Telluride Regional Medical Center emergency department, has been named interim CEO of the hospital district, effective April 17.
Koelliker is also medical director of the Telluride emergency medical services (EMS) which has six ambulances and is responsive to 911 calls throughout the year, along with the Telluride Fire Protection District.
She succeeds former CEO Chris Darnell who has relocated to Montana to be closer to family.
Dr. Koelliker is a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia and had a medical residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She has been working at the medical center since 2005.
Rate hike for GCEA
LAKE CITY — A 3.8 % rate hike will take place May 1, it was announced by the board of directors of the Gunnison County Electric Association. Residential users will see the largest spike, an increase of 4.5 percent or about $5.36, on average, according to a cost-of-service study by Power System Engineering.
The rate increase is because of ongoing higher costs of materials and energy purchasing from Tri-State. GCEA is a non-profit energy cooperative.
Silverton summer music for 2023
SILVERTON — The sixth annual Silverton Summer Sounds Music Series will be renewed with four concerts on the second Friday of every month in Memorial Park. The first show will be June 9 and will feature Drunken Hearts, an electrified Americana music rock band.
Other concert dates will be July 14, Aug. 11, and Sept. 8.
The monthly events will feature food and family-friendly event options.
Leak strands campers
MOAB — A gas leak at a camping area closed roads and stranded campers in Grand County April 7. The leaky wellhead was in the White Wash Sand Dunes area and was remediated on April 10.
However, campers were trapped temporarily by road closures in the White Wash Sand Dunes. They are located 50 miles northwest of Moab.
A failed safety valve was cited as the cause of the leak.
