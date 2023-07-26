NUCLA – The West End Wild and Free of Trash Coalition, founded by two West End citizens, Paula Brown and Paul Koski, are seeking volunteers to help pick up trash on the public lands.
While dumping trash and unwanted household items on public lands is illegal, it is happening anyway. The BLM is also partnering with the group and is providing trash collection tools. There is also a Facebook page for the group.
Koski and Brown are willing to go through these piles of rubbish to look for names responsible and will go to authorities with the alert. They are encouraging others to help them with this project.
Howard Fire near Meeker
MEEKER – More than 245 acres of BLM property has burned, the Howard Fire. It is located about 15 miles west of Meeker near Rio Blanco Lake. The fire was first reported on Sunday, July 16. It is believed to have been started by dry lightning. Hot, windy conditions will continue. No structures have been damaged.
Frenchman wins ‘Hardrock 100’
SILVERTON – Aurelien Dunand-Pallaz of Saint Jorioz, France won the annual Hardrock 100 mountain road race with a time of 23 hours, seven seconds. The winning time for women was Courtney Dauwalter, of Leadville, who posted a time of 26 hours, 14 minutes, 8 seconds.
Another Frenchmen, Benat Marmissolle of Tradets Sorholus, France, was second with a time of 23:50.6.
Avery Collins, in his first Hardrock 100 race, had the quickest time of a local, with 33 hours, 15 minutes. Overall, Collins was 12th in the men’s competition.
Some 146 runners started the race July 14 in Silverton at dawn, with 111 finishing the entire route. Thirteen times during the race, runners faced elevations of 12,000-feet plus, running over peaks to Lake City, Ouray and Telluride. The high point on the race is Handles Peak at 14,048 feet. Four of the five local runners also finished.
The mountain runners traverse trails, scree fields, rivers, snowfields while eating, sleeping, running, walking, hiking and climbing.
Bowling honored with Heart Award
TELLURIDE – Local realtor Ana Bowling has received the Colorado Heart Award from the Colorado Association of Realtors for community service, volunteerism and leadership which benefits the town where they live. Bowling is on the board of directors for the Ah Haa School of the Arts, the San Miguel Resource Center and the One to One mentoring program in Telluride.
A fulltime realtor, Bowling relocated to Telluride in 2009 from New York City.
“When I commit to anything, whether it be a career or volunteerism, I feel it’s important that I
am actively engaged, committed and present,” said Bowling.
Lake City water leak
LAKE CITY – There was a two-day water main leak on Gunnison Avenue July 10 which featured the usual gush of water from the main line near the post office. Adjacent homes and businesses were without water later as a result. Piping was found in Montrose and repairs made by the public works department of Lake City.
Sources: Lake City Silver World, Telluride Daily Planet, San Miguel Basin Forum, Silverton
