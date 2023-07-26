NUCLA – The West End Wild and Free of Trash Coalition, founded by two West End citizens, Paula Brown and Paul Koski, are seeking volunteers to help pick up trash on the public lands.

While dumping trash and unwanted household items on public lands is illegal, it is happening anyway. The BLM is also partnering with the group and is providing trash collection tools. There is also a Facebook page for the group.



