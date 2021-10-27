SILVERTON – The Silverton Senior Center has received building upgrades which include a ramp and plans to open mid-November. The San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging paid for the upgrades.
When the center opens, Keri Metzler, director of the SJBAAA, says the center will offer yoga and exercise classes, show movies and develop into a hub for senior citizens.
Paonia turnover concerns trustees
PAONIA – Seven town staff members have resigned or plan on leaving, thus pushing the trustees into a crisis situation with these openings and the Paonia town administrator, Corinne Ferguson, under fire from residents after 16 months on the job.
She was unanimously named to the administrator position after the resignation of her predecessor, Ken Knight, who was terminated by the board after admitting to verbally insulting a Paonia citizen. In 2013, the town’s finance officer, Kristen Chesnik, was sentenced to four years in prison but served 10 months after embezzling $393,000 from the town over a four-year period, 2007-2011.
Community distrust of local government officials was noted in a July meeting about Ferguson’s evaluation of her duties. Her performance rating was 3 out of a possible 5, according to her evaluation. Ferguson received high marks for handling the new retail marijuana ordinances and applications for business. The evaluation noted concerns about follow-up management performance along with the ongoing turnover in staff.
Norwood subdivision plans explained
NORWOOD – Resident Hank Williams is selling 37 acres adjacent to Norwood town limits. Recently, the Norwood Water Commission agreed to provide at least 44 water taps for Phase 1 of what could be affordable housing opportunities for the town and neighboring Telluride. Williams will soon apply for annexation to the Town of Norwood. The development could feature more than 120 single family homes.
Williams is an entrepreneur and rancher but doesn’t want to be the developer. The buyer of the land will develop it. He hopes to close on the property sale soon. Norwood, and in particular, Telluride, are having crisis in affordable housing and rentals. A local Realtor, Craig Greager, told the trustees there are just three homes on the market in Norwood.
SOURCES: Silverton Standard and Miner; Delta County Independent; Norwood Post.
