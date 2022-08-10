Paving planned for lake road
LAKE CITY – Hinsdale County Road 30, from Colorado highway 149 to the inlet at Lake San Cristobal, is scheduled to have a chip-and-seal surface improvement in 2023. The new surface will also have two four feet bicycle lanes for the stretch of four miles that is heavily trafficked, particularly in the summer months.
The Colorado Department of Transportation, through its Transportation Planning Region unit, is committing $900,000 to the project which is part of Gov. Jared Polis’ Rural Roads Program.
It’s possible that Hinsdale County or Lake City may contribute to the road’s renovation and that grant money could be applied as well.
Lake San Cristobal is Colorado’s second largest natural lake and county road 30, said Hinsdale County commissioner Greg Levine is a “ribbon wrapping for the county’s ‘crown jewel.’”
Ultra Five Run Friday
LAKE CITY – The High Five Ultra Run is Friday, Aug. 12, and 30 runners that have vetted for the event will have to leg it out over 100 miles by 7 a.m. Sunday. Ultra-runners from Utah, California, Montana, and England will traverse the mileage past three 13,000 peaks, which includes Alpine Gulch and its elevation of 13,811 feet.
The race was started by Lake City runner Logan Rhodes and others. During the vetting process, it was affirmed that entrants have run 100-mile courses over difficult terrain and have summitted all five of Hinsdale County’s 14,000-foot peaks.
Workforce housing ordinance passed
MOAB – The Moab city council unanimously passed an ordinance that will require all new residential developments (R3, R4 zones) to set aside one-third of the housing for members of the local workforce. The action took place Aug. 3. Council member Kalen Jones said they recognized the ongoing housing crisis in Moab and “how there is no silver bullet” for remedy, noting that local real estate has often been turned “into investment vehicles.”
Included in the measure are a number are several incentives for building contractors and includes a clause that will enable the developer to find a buyer elsewhere if local workers can’t buy the deeded property.
Before the vote, there was pushback from property rights agencies who protested that the ordinance could infringe on property rights. A local real estate group noted how these homes could impact local real estate prices. “This is about supporting Moab locals,” said councilor Jacob Taylor.
Costner movie comes to Moab
MOAB – A movie written and produced by Kevin Costner will begin filming near Moab in the fall with locals to be hired as extras. Some $54 million is expected to be spent in Grand and San Juan counties during the filming of “Horizon: An American Saga.” The story will evolve over a four-part series dating from 1861 to the late 19th century. Locals will be used for horseback riders with some scenes including speaking parts.
Filming is to begin later in August and will run through November. Some 13 movies have been approved by the Utah Film Commission for rural Utah, providing incentives to producers that would bring $142 million to the state.
The 1946 John Ford classic, “My Darling Clementine” was filmed in Moab. An FX/Hulu mystery, “Retreat,” will be filmed there this year as well. Production crew members have been arriving in Moab to start the project.
Monsoon rains improve status
NORWOOD – Recent monsoonal rains in San Miguel County and on Wright’s Mesa near Norwood have eased drought situations temporarily, said Kris Sanders meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction. High pressure weather patterns, developing out of San Juans, been in the right place to bring much-needed moisture.
The observation point for rain in Placerville has registered more than six inches of moisture since mid-June. Over that same period, Telluride has received 8 inches. The weather device at Lone Cone has a register of three inches. As a result, drought status is now regarded between D1 and D2 in San Miguel County with D4 being the highest rating.
Telluride hosts Thinkers Festival
TELLURIDE – The Original Thinkers Festival will be held Sept. 29-Oct. 2 in the Sheridan Opera House. David Holbrooke of Telluride is the founder of the conference, Meredith Lavitt, its president.
The speakers for this year’s festival come from a variety of professions including journalism, filmmaking, authors, and research scientists.
One speaker, Tom Voss, is illustrative of what the festival brings. He returned to the U.S. after extensive wartime commitments in Iraq and struggled to fit back into mainstream life after being diagnosed with PTSD and prolonged frustration with the Veteran’s Administration. He founded Ojai Earth which promotes healing and mindfulness.
Tickets and the program can be found at originalthinkers.com.
SOURCES: Lake City Silver World, Moab Sun, Norwood Post, Telluride Daily Planet