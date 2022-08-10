Purchase Access

Paving planned for lake road

LAKE CITY – Hinsdale County Road 30, from Colorado highway 149 to the inlet at Lake San Cristobal, is scheduled to have a chip-and-seal surface improvement in 2023. The new surface will also have two four feet bicycle lanes for the stretch of four miles that is heavily trafficked, particularly in the summer months.



