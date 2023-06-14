Valley View Ranch sells for $24M

LAKE CITY – In one of the largest real estate transactions in Hinsdale County history, Ed and Kathy Cox of Lake City Ranches LLC have sold the Valley View Ranch for $24.7 million. The transaction was completed May 25 to an unknown buyer.



