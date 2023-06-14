LAKE CITY – In one of the largest real estate transactions in Hinsdale County history, Ed and Kathy Cox of Lake City Ranches LLC have sold the Valley View Ranch for $24.7 million. The transaction was completed May 25 to an unknown buyer.
The purchase includes more than 2,000 acres in the county along with lots in downtown Lake City. The new owner is listed as Valley View Legacy, LLC. The land also includes a mile of Lake Fork River, land that is adjacent to Uncompahgre Wilderness Area, 12 connecting lakes, cabins, a pavilion and a cantina with chef’s kitchen. The Coxes have owned the land since 1993.
Squires named LC postmaster
LAKE CITY – Shannon Squires, a three-year veteran of the U.S. Postal Service, has been named postmaster at Lake City, succeeding Darlene Fry-Holst who retired in December, 2022. Squires first official day as postmaster was June 3. She had worked previously at the post office in Crested Butte and Gunnison County.
Bernats purchase Blue Spruce Lumber
LAKE CITY – Daniel and Susie Bernat, former owners of Packer’s Grill since 2014, have purchased Blue Spruce Lumber on Bluff Street from Doug and Tammy Hamel. They plan no operational changes with the infrastructure or personnel in the store. The Bernats are parents of two daughters.
Miller is back at Basin Clinic
NATURITA – Angela Miller, a physician’s assistant, is seeing patients again at the Basin Clinic in Naturita. She began her duties May 1 after a few years at the Uncompahgre Medical Center in Norwood. A native of the Front Range, Miller received her PA degree from A.T. Still University in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Miller has been treating a broad variety of patients, from infants to the elderly, to providing sports examinations for local teams.
MacKenzie retires from Silverton clinic
SILVERTON – Longtime registered nurse Lois MacKenzie has retired from her position at the Silverton Clinic. She retired June 1, 10 years to the day she was hired in 2013. She was feted with a tribute party June 1.
O’Brien will release new album at Bluegrass
TELLURIDE – Grammy-winning musician Tim O’Brien will release a new album during this year’s Telluride Bluegrass Festival June 15-18. This is the 50th year for the bluegrass festival and O’Brien has performed at 46 of them. He and his band will play at noon June 17.
His new album, “Cup of Sugar,” will be officially released June 16. It is an album of original music.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone