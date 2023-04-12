REGIONAL ROUNDUP
Week of April 10, 2023
Winter kill will affect hunting
RIO BLANCO COUNTY – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is recommending a 40 % reduction in limited elk, deer, and pronghorn antelope licenses for the autumnal 2023 hunting season.
The effects of the 2022-23 winter are the primary reasons, what with winter mortality, heavy snows, starvation, and predator kills. Area Wildlife Manager Bill deVergie said local outfitters, restaurants and gas stations could be affected by this year’s winter kill for the next hunting season.
Limited edition elk licenses will be reduced by more than 6,000; for deer, it’ll be more than 4,000.
Noted, too, as reasons for fewer licenses is an uptick in predator kills of elk, deer, and antelope. Because of large snow berms on either side of highways, the animal population’s visibility was limited and as a result, there were more vehicular accidents. In two cases, 18-wheelers came upon large groups of antelope on the highways which resulted in kills.
Powerhouse marks fund-raising goal
SILVERTON – The Silverton Powerhouse Collective, a creative space for artists and makers, reached its fundraising goal. The Powerhouse building is owned by the San Juan County Historical Society. Some $20,725 was raised in a Kickstarter campaign with an April 1 deadline.
The funds will go towards expansion of creative space and events, such as art showings, pop-up markets, live music and instruction. The Powerhouse also offers space for home renovation projects.
New skatepark for Norwood
NORWOOD – Volunteers and a donation from Drop Zone in Telluride sparked the expansion of the skatepark in Norwood. Craig Wasserman, owner of Drop Zone, donated the equipment which had to be removed from ice and snow in Telluride for the trip to Norwood. Volunteers provided transportation and labor for the move from the Youth Link skatepark in Telluride.
The Town of Norwood agreed to accept the donation because Telluride needed its skatepark space for an affordable housing project.
Spring clean for Naturita
NATURITA – Dumpsters will be available for Naturita residents so that they may bring household junk and unwanted items April 29 in Town Park for the annual spring clean-up. No tires or electronics will be accepted, but metal, including washing machines and dryers, can be dropped off.
“I’d like to invite all citizens to take advantage of that free day,” said mayor Gene Greenwood. There will also be a burn pile by the water treatment plant for trees and brush materials. Greenwood noted that spring beautification not only enhances to aesthetics of the community, but also serves as a remedy to unnecessary trash and is a safety issue as well.
Greenwood said that there are municipal ordinances on the books about clutter and trash, but they have not been enforced. Citations will be issued this year and he will be coming through the neighborhoods himself writing tickets. Since there is no town administrator, the mayor can enforce codes.
Thirty-day notices will be granted and if property owners make an effort towards cleanup, there could be leniency before a citation is warranted.
No spring clean for Paonia
PAONIA – Though Hotchkiss and Naturita and other West Slope communities are hosting free spring cleanup days, Paonia will break with its annual tradition and will not have the event.
Budget constraints were cited by town trustees at the March 28 board meeting.
“We’re not in a position to give away a free service to our people who have just had their rates raised,” said Trustee Paige Smith. “It is so early in the year, and we don’t know what our budget’s going to be and if we’re going to make budget.”
Last year, said Smith, the town had budgeted $3,000 for the free cleanup day, but it ended up costing the town $4,173.
Finalists drop out of Paonia position
PAONIA – Three of the four finalists for the position of town administrator have withdrawn their names from consideration, prompting further consideration by town trustees. One candidate from Nebraska remains in the running for the job.
In a split vote, Mayor Mary Bachran voted to affirm the search for the position. The last two administrators have resigned and Paonia has had an interim administrator since Nov. 9.
“I think we as trustees need to remember, not only are we interviewing them, but they are watching us. Do they want to work for us?” Bachran said.
Some trustees voiced support for a Hotchkiss-like model, where the department heads collaboratively run the government. Paonia is twice the size of its sister town. Mayor Bachran voiced support for an administrator as Paonia “is too complicated of a town” to be without one. Trustee Dave Weber noted how town trustees haven’t been “great” in administrator hirings in the past. Interim Administrator Leslie Klusmire told the board that a town administrator would likely continue for two or three years before moving on.
She also said that it is increasingly harder to find a town administrator as many drop out of the profession, citing local politics of managing a town. Klusmire added that the hiring process should go additional rounds. In a split 3-2 vote, trustees voted to increase the salary range for the position at an amount that is “to be determined.”
Sources: Delta County Independent, Norwood Post, San Miguel Forum, Silverton Standard, Rio Blanco Herald Times