Council OKs higher pay
TELLURIDE – The Telluride Town Council on June 13 voted to increase pay for the mayor and council members. This follows two work sessions in March and May to review proposals.
The mayor of Telluride will receive $31,410 annually, up from $23,316. Council members will receive $20,940, an increase from $14,916. The raises take effect in 2023.
Increasing councilor and mayor pay was cited as a factor in recruiting a greater diversity of people who want to serve in leadership positions.
One applicant for dispensaries
HOTCHKISS – Valley High, LLC is the only applicant thus far for recreational marijuana that has completed its paperwork for a license. Six have applied to sell within town limits.
The hearing for Valley High will be June 22. Other applications are open through July 12 at noon.
Water Days set for July 1
NUCLA – The annual Water Days event will be Saturday, July 1, in Nucla with the theme of "San Miguel River High Times." An ice cream social will be held the night before, June 30, at the Rimrocker Historical Society Museum on Main Street. It’ll begin at 6 p.m. with the Saturday parade starting at 10 a.m.
The Water Days king and queen for this year are Evelyn and Forrest Herring.
Other activities include a horseshoes tournament, a car show, amusements for children and a community dance with live music. At dark, there will be a fireworks display.
Flying Bear Pizzeria to open
NATURITA – The Flying Bear Pizzeria, owned by Virginia Ericson and Nick Badovinac, will open this month in the Motherlode building on Main Street in Naturita.
Both owners have other skills as well. Badovinac is a 26-year veteran bicycle mechanic and was one of the designers and curators of the Captain Ahab trail near Moab. He knows how to service and repair bikes. Ericson is a registered nurse who has worked in public health, surgery and trauma disciplines. She will be associated with the restaurant's kitchen, bar and service areas.
Drowning on Animas River
SAN JUAN COUNTY – A 24-year-old Durango woman drowned during a rafting accident on the Animas River June 10. The name of the victim was not released in earlier reports. Silverton Medical Rescue responded to the call near Tenmile Creek, the incident involving eight experienced boaters who were rafting from Silverton to Rockwood. Cameron Crowell, an EMT with the Silverton Medical Rescue, noted the river is running at a fast and high flow and the death is a reminder, regardless of training and experience, of how dangerous the activity can be.
Sources: Silverton Standard, San Miguel Forum, Telluride Daily Planet, Norwood Post, Delta County Independent.
