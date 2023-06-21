Council OKs higher pay

TELLURIDE – The Telluride Town Council on June 13 voted to increase pay for the mayor and council members. This follows two work sessions in March and May to review proposals.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?