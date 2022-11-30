Hartman awarded EMT Provider honor
LAKE CITY – Emergency Medical Technician Amanda Hartman has been awarded the EMT Provider of the Year Award. The honor was announced at the annual state convention of Colorado EMS at Keystone, Colo., Nov. 12. Five other Hinsdale County EMTs attended the four-day event which included classes and seminars by medical professionals in the state and U.S.
As Colorado’s top EMT for 2022, Hartman was cited for her professionalism, critical thinking skills, empathy, and calm demeanor. She has been an EMT in Lake City since 2018.
Woody’s Tavern faces closure
MOAB – Moab’s longest-running neighborhood bar, World Famous Woody’s Tavern, could lose its liquor license soon, stemming from a state code violation during last summer. The tavern closed for 12 days in July without informing the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, (DABS). Bar owners should notify compliance officers and the agency if they are going to be closed for 10 days. Since Woody’s was closed 12 days, the tavern was afoul of the regulation.
Utah allows one license for every 10,200 people and there are 330 licenses in the state. Before 2018, when the 10-day closure regulation was enacted, the ratio was one license for every 7,850 residents. Most of the licensees are in Salt Lake County. Grand County has five retailers with bar establishment licenses. Because of population increases or forfeiture, licenses are rare and difficult to attain. Two were given in the past year.
The bar has been owned since 1991 by Shari Beck who told the Moab Sun News the closure was necessary for reasons that included: a biker backed up into the door and revved his engine filling the bar with exhaust, the sewer pumps broke unexpectedly, an employee allegedly was drinking while on the job, and there were repairs to both air conditioning and swamp coolers.
“Woody’s has been a cultural institution in our town,” said one person who signed a petition to keep Woody’s open. There have been more than 1,000 signatures. Another wrote, “I cannot imagine Moab without Woody’s.” Celebrities Susan Sarandon, Kevin Costner, Geena Davis and others have patronized the tavern which features live music and a menu of games.
The DABS committee of seven people was to have a public hearing on the matter Nov. 29 in Taylorsville, Utah. Beck is expected to attend.
‘Noel Night’ in Norwood
NORWOOD – The annual Norwood Chamber of Commerce’s Noel Night will be Friday, Dec. 2 inside the town’s core district. It’ll start at 4:30 p.m.
Included in the activities is a chili cook-off from the Norwood Fire Protection District, which will also be offering free rides to kids in decorated fire vehicles. Saturday, the NFPD will have a breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. with Santa showing up an hour later. Also, a parade, a cookie decorating event at the Lone Cone Library and local merchants will be open late.
Telluride Gay Ski Week announced
TELLURIDE – Comedian-writer Margaret Cho will headline the annual Telluride Gay Ski Week, Feb. 25 — March 4. Included in the event will be Olympic athletes, drag queens, burlesque dancers, DJs and dancers. Cho, who has been nominated for a Grammy and an Emmy, will do her show at the Michael D. Palm Theater. The week begins with a reception at Hotel Madeline.
For tickets and other info: TellurideGaySki.com/Tickets; or, TellurideGaySki.com/Lineup.
Sources: Moab Sun News, Lake City Silver World Telluride Daily Planet, Norwood Post.
Food truck hearing held
LAKE CITY – The board of town trustees listened to recommendations for a proposed food truck ordinance beginning in 2023. The meeting was held Nov. 2.
There was initially blowback from the proposed $4,000 permit fee as being too expensive with startup expenses. Rather, there were suggestions that the fee range from $100 to $400 and monthly leases at $250.
The ordinance is limited to Lake City town borders and not Hinsdale County where operators would be subject to county regulations. Operators will have to abide by local and state requirements to cook and sell food.
The town trustees will have a lottery and two food truck operators will be selected.
