Hartman awarded EMT Provider honor

LAKE CITY – Emergency Medical Technician Amanda Hartman has been awarded the EMT Provider of the Year Award. The honor was announced at the annual state convention of Colorado EMS at Keystone, Colo., Nov. 12. Five other Hinsdale County EMTs attended the four-day event which included classes and seminars by medical professionals in the state and U.S.



