NORWOOD – Town trustees signed off on plans for new affordable housing which has become a focal point in San Miguel County.
The development is for deed-restricted, workforce housing. Those who own the homes must live and work in the communities.
There are 24 units planned.
In a related issue, town trustees also heard feedback from citizen John Mansfield about short-term rentals in Norwood. The nationwide rental companies, AirBnB, and VRBO have bought up much of the housing as investments and vacation rentals.
As a result, Mansfield told the trustees, entire neighborhoods and towns have changed completely. “It destroys a community. I’m asking for regulation. I’m afraid of losing community that have no neighbors, no PTA, no boards, no kids. Ghost towns,” said Mansfield.
Trustees noted the problem and will continue to investigate a remedy.
More budget for arts, community
TELLURIDE – The Telluride Town Council fielded budget requests Sept. 14 from the Commission for Community Assistance, Arts and Special Events. The CCAASE asked for $258,000 for arts and special events and for $311,780 for community support. The requests were the first time in two years the group had pushed for a funding increase of 10 and 15%, respectively. Employee costs were cited as the primary drivers for the increased ask.
The community support item is about additional funds for local non-profits that “contribute a huge amount to alleviate the burden of support, entertainment, infrastructure and services,” given the boon in tourism and more full-time residents. Deadline for grants into the program is Sept. 27.
Town of Telluride tax revenues fund the CCAASE and provides financial support for local festivals, events and artisans who appear in Telluride. The council took no action and will further review the proposed increases as the budget cycle deepens.
Silverton Gunfight wraps for season
SILVERTON – The Silverton Gunfight, a street enactment than ran from July 4 to the Labor Day weekend, wrapped up its first season. Local actors Julian Roberts, Nath Smith, Phoenix Knight and Shawn Cox were the gunfighting cast which tourists enjoyed.
Tourists who watched the enactment numbered from seven to several hundred.
Sources:Telluride Daily Planet, Norwood Post, Silverton Standard
