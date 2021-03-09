Norwood schools hire superintendent
NORWOOD – Todd Bittner has been hired by the Norwood School District as its superintendent. He will assume the duties July 1.
Bittner is currently the high school principal and K-12 digital administrator for Pinnacle Charter School in Federal Heights, in metro Denver. He has been in that position for eight years. He’s also been an assistant principal and athletic director for schools in Granby, Colo. There were 18 applicants for the position with three finalists.
Bittner is a former member of the U.S. Disabled Ski Team and has served as an ambassador for the National Sports Center for the Disabled.
Housing group wants rental data
TELLURIDE – The San Miguel Regional Housing Authority is working towards developing a database for rental properties to address the ongoing problem of limited rental housing for workers.
This annual “needs survey” has the support of Telluride Town Council and mayor Delanie Young suggested the review be used twice annually, given the fluctuation of seasonal workers in and around the town.
A sub-committee of the SMRHA has been tasked with developing the survey and the board is seeking a web designer to redesign and upgrade its website to facilitate the process. A goal of having draft proposals accomplished by the end of April were discussed at the Mar. 2 SMRHA meeting.
Gondola lifts deemed safe
TELLURIDE – Jim Loebe, transit director for the Town of Telluride, said town crews clean and disinfect twice daily the gondolas that travel between Telluride and Mountain Village. Scientists at the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology in a recent study determined that the risk of catching coronavirus on a 12-minute gondola ride with open windows is 100 times less likely than working a normal day in a small two-person office.
Also, that a properly ventilated gondola is safer than a group of people going out to have dinner. The study was conducted at the Engelberg-Trusee -Titlis ski resort in central Switzerland.
The gondola ride between Telluride and Mountain Village is 13 minutes in duration.
Riders on the gondola are required to wear face masks, must load their own recreational equipment and there are hand sanitizing stations at all gondola stations.
Loebe noted that the ski season “has gone well as expected, given the pandemic.” He added that locals and have been respectful of health protocols. Staff, however, have had to remind visitors to observe the rules. Gondola lines can be viewed online at townofmountainvillage.com/webcams. Loebe said, too, the town will be compliant with state regulations regarding public transportation during the pandemic as the summer months come.
Skijoring film being made
SILVERTON – John Oakes, a member of the Silverton Skijoring board of directors, is producing a film about the town’s ongoing skijoring activity. The success of the 2020 Silverton Skijoring was the impetus. The “evergreen” documentary will highlight Silverton’s diversity, its tourism as an economic driver and will include archival photos and film. A release of the film in the fall of 2021 is the goal.
5 weeks, no COVID
SILVERTON – The San Juan County Public Health department reports there have been no COVID cases for five straight weeks and how 281 residents have received both doses of the Moderna vaccine. Vaccinations are scheduled on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is more information on the San Juan County website.
Body found near Moab
GRAND COUNTY, Utah – Grand County deputies found human remains southwest of Moab on Feb. 24 in a burned-out vehicle. Officials said the remains have been taken to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine its identity. The death is considered suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.
The remains were found on a BLM road near I-70.
Snowpack near normal, COVID report
LAKE CITY – The USDA SnoTel measuring device above highway 149 on Slumgullion Pass (elevation, 11,560 feet) is recording 96 percent of long-term average as of Feb. 23. The data showed 9.7 inches of water content in 41 inches of snow.
There are no active COVID cases in Hinsdale County as of Mar. 1. In Mineral County, there are eight active cases. There have been 20 cases of COVID in Hinsdale County since the pandemic began a year ago and 66 cases in Mineral County.
A second death from COVID was reported in Mineral County, Feb. 27, of a man in his 70s. He was transported to a Denver hospital where he died. The news release affirms that while there are blessings from living in a remote area, the severity of the virus requires that residents work together to curtail the virus’ spread with social distancing, face coverings, the washing of hands and the reception of the vaccine.
SOURCES: The Telluride Daily Planet, Delta County Independent, Silverton Standard, Lake City Silver World, Moab Sun, Norwood Post.
