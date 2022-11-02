NORWOOD – Two recent snowstorms have lifted spirits and improved the drought status of Wright’s Mesa and Norwood. Meteorologist Dan Phillips of the National Weather Service in Grand Junction reported how Lone Cone station reported four inches of the welcomed white stuff on Monday, Oct. 24.
There are five categories of drought status – D-0 to D-4 (worst) – and the Norwood area has long been in the D-2 category. With the summer monsoonal rains, October precipitation, and the snowstorms, the status is possibly D-0, said Phillips. At one time, Norwood had a D-3 rating.
Phillips noted that in the next two weeks, the Norwood area could have wetter conditions and lower temperatures from the usual forecasts.
Schools now have an app
TELLURIDE – The Telluride R-1 School District has an app for cell phones which is devoted to local school news and issues. The district partnered with Panelope, an app designed for community engagement. It can be downloaded from the Apple AppStore or Google Play Store.
The app includes an identification feature which keeps people who do not have children in schools or are not involved in issues particular to R-1 from the online platform.
Information about school calendars, school board issues, the behavioral health of students, along other topics, will be accessible.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
