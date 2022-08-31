Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Master plan for Silverton

SILVERTON – The Silverton Town Trustees and the San Juan County Commissioners met Aug. 22 with members of the community to discuss and brainstorm the concept of a future master plan. The final draft will be presented to the planning commission next month with a series of goals including future strategies, vision, local values, implementations and so forth. Short term goals are to be met in 12 to 18 months; intermediate goals one to five years and long term, five to 10 years out.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?