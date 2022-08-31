SILVERTON – The Silverton Town Trustees and the San Juan County Commissioners met Aug. 22 with members of the community to discuss and brainstorm the concept of a future master plan. The final draft will be presented to the planning commission next month with a series of goals including future strategies, vision, local values, implementations and so forth. Short term goals are to be met in 12 to 18 months; intermediate goals one to five years and long term, five to 10 years out.
Workforce and affordable housing top the list. Then, infrastructure like a new sewer plant, redundant and improved fiber and broadband access; signage at the entrance of Silverton and assorted beautification projects around town.
Hartman receives EMS award
LAKE CITY – Amanda Hartman was recognized as the EMS Provider of the Year at the annual appreciation event Aug. 18 at the Climb Elevated Eatery in Lake City. The volunteer was described as a “fierce protector and amazing care volunteer.” Her nickname, “A-Mom-Da” was also noted during the presentation.
Hartman is now in the running for the Colorado Provider of the Year which will be announced at the statewide EMS meeting in November at Keystone Resort.
‘Meager’ future for golf course
CEDAREDGE – A stripped, minimalist budget for the town-owned Cedaredge Golf Club is the goal of town staff and trustees following an Aug. 17 meeting. The golf club has been a controversial money-pit of an asset for several years with a constant churn of staff and restaurant vendors, disputes over policies and rates, alleged harassment of golf course employees, and deficits.
A draft of project golf club showed an expectant loss of $200,000 for 2023. Redone, an adjusted budget figure of $129,000 in losses was presented. Trustee Dick Cartin said, “That golf course is in a position where, if it wants to stay alive, it has to do it under the meagerest terms that are possible.”
The club house restaurant lessee can’t use the range to cook because of a fire suppression and insurance problem. Crockpot cooking is taking place for the golfers. “It’s one thing after another at that golf course,” said town administrator Kami Collins.
Pinion housing taking shape
NORWOOD – The deadline for the lottery of affordable housing in the new Pinon Park subdivision is Aug. 31. Buyers will be selected Sept. 16. Homes will be delivered in October. Closings for buyers and move-ins are scheduled for November.
The homes are built by Fading West of Buena Vista in its new $30 million housing factory.
Currently, there are sidewalks, streets, and housing foundations under construction.
Pinion Park is the first project of Rural Homes, an endeavor of the Telluride Foundation. Land was purchased by San Miguel County and financing is from statewide foundations, local donors, and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA).
Home prices will range from $225,000 to $385,000 and buyers must have pre-qualification documents from lenders.
Sources: Norwood Post, Telluride Daily Planet, Delta County Independent, Lake City Silver World, Silverton Standard.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone