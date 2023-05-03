HOTCHKISS – The former Hotchkiss Public Works building was sold for $250,000 to Bone/Levine Architects with a plan towards transforming the facility into a wine-tasting room, business offices and affordable housing. The sale of the facility will be dependent on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that took place April 20 and will include six months of due diligence and inspections.
“We (Hotchkiss) are growing by leaps and bounds,” said town clerk Ginger Redden. “It’s nice to have new businesses moving in.”
Town Hall remodel ahead of schedule
HOTCHKISS – The renovation of the town hall of Hotchkiss is ahead of schedule, said Jim Wingfield, mayor of the town. Construction began Mar. 6. The cost will be $258,754 and will include additional space for the Hotchkiss police department, roof repair and upgrades in the heating and air-conditioning.
Omicon boosters coming May 3
TELLURIDE – San Miguel public health will be offering free omicron booster shots for protection against COVID beginning May 3. Second boosters targeting the omicron variant has been recently approved by the FDA for ages 65 and up. The San Miguel Health Department will offer them at walk-in clinics at the clinic, 333 W. Colorado Ave. Persons can book an appointment by going onto the county’s website, sanmiguelcounty.gov.
Hughes speaks on tax valuations
NATURITA – Montrose County property owners will face a tremendous spike in valuation when their Notice of Valuation arrives this week. There has been a demand for real property and a spike of building materials which have contributed to increased property taxes. The new valuations will be used for tax years 2023 and 2024, payable in 2024 and 2025. In Montrose County, on average, improved home valuations will rise 47 percent; improved commercial
valuations, 32 percent.
Montrose County Assessor Brad Hughes addressed these tax valuations at a public meeting on Tuesday, May 2, at the Naturita Community Center.
Village Apartments has groundbreaking
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE – A groundbreaking was held on Wednesday, April 19, at the Village Court Apartments in Mountain Village. Triumph Development, Shaw Construction and town officials were present at the start of new construction for 35 rental units. It will add 88 beds to MV’s 222 units of affordable rental housing. The move-in date is scheduled for spring, 2024.
The cost of the project is about $20.2 million and the Town of Mountain Village is seeking grants and other funding opportunities to offset costs. This is the second private-public partnership for affordable housing in Mountain Village. The groundbreaking for Meadowlark at Mountain Village is scheduled for May. There will be 29 for-sale units in this development.
Packer Saloon sold to Texas couple
LAKE CITY – Josh and Amber Votruba have purchased the Packer Saloon and Cannibal Grill from Daniel and Suzy Bernat and Dominika Plencernova. The deal was closed April 13. A grand opening is scheduled for May 24.
The former owners had operated the business for nine years before selling to the Votrubas, who have relocated to Lake City from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It is located at 310 Silver St.
The price was $1.29 million, according to the Hinsdale County clerk’s office. The couple has experience in the food service industry. The menu reflects a “comfort food” leaning. They plan to keep the restaurant open all year. They have three children.
Sources: Lake City Silver World, Telluride Daily Planet, San Miguel Forum, Delta County Independent.
