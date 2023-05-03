Transformation for public works bldg.

HOTCHKISS – The former Hotchkiss Public Works building was sold for $250,000 to Bone/Levine Architects with a plan towards transforming the facility into a wine-tasting room, business offices and affordable housing. The sale of the facility will be dependent on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that took place April 20 and will include six months of due diligence and inspections.



