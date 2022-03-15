Short-term rentals again before San Miguel County commissioners
TELLURIDE – At a March 9 work session for the San Miguel County commissioners, board and staff reviewed once more the issue of short-term rentals and licensing. There are 34 permitted STRs yet estimates of “off the books” STRs are double that figure or more.
The county stands to earn $150 per STR permit. The commissioners seeking a third-party company to review which STRs are not permitted and to “scrape data” in order to pin down specific properties.
The board also noted that while some STRs negatively impact the neighborhoods at times, the board of commissioners recognizes how homeowners can go away for part of the ski season and earn money renting their home that provide them funds for a home mortgage in the county. Commissioner Hilary Cooper added, “we (should) do anything we can do to keep things affordable for those of us who are struggling to stay here.”
The board directed staff to develop an approach to STR compliance and to compile accurate STR data. Staff was also directed to develop meetings with Wright’s Mesa and Norwood officials to determine what county policies would be best for that area.
Robson named Telluride town manager
TELLURIDE – Scott Robson has been named town manager of Telluride effective April 18. The hire was announced last week after a special meeting of the Telluride Town Council.
Robson has been the town manager of Vail since 2019. In that capacity, he was in charge of an $85 million annual budget and 300 employees. Vail’s handing of the pandemic was cited in keeping Vail open and its businesses thriving through this difficult time. Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid noted Robson’s “extraordinary leadership” during the COVID recovery has set up the community for a successful post-pandemic future.
Robson was one of four finalists for the position. His previous experience includes work in public and non-profit sectors including a stint as part of former Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper’s cabinet, overseeing Denver parks and recreation. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado-Boulder in environmental design and a master’s from the University of Oregon in community planning. He and his wife, Vickie Hormuth, the executive director of the American Institute of Avalanche Research and Education, have two sons. She will relocate the AIARE offices to Telluride. All are avid skiers.
Robson said he’s aware of Telluride’s challenges: limited affordable housing, the mix of tourism and local residents, how Telluride’s beauty attracts economic diversity. He’s also sensitive to persistent drought and wildfire possibilities and the threats they pose.
