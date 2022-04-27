Gunnison fire agencies eye combining revenues
GUNNISON – The inclusion of the City of Gunnison into the Gunnison County Fire Protection District may encourage voters to support the construction of a new fire station after voters turned it down in 2021. All three fire response entities – the City of Gunnison, the Gunnison Volunteer Fire Department, and the fire district – provide services yet have expenses of separate administration and separate streams of income.
Recently, city and fire district individuals met to discuss combining these revenue sources. The current station, aging and is a risk to volunteers, it was revealed at the meeting.
Trustees discuss philanthropy, land
NORWOOD – Rural Philanthropy Days in Western Colorado will include one day, June 9, where many of the leading Colorado philanthropists will tour Norwood. Carrie Andrew is leading the RPD effort and hopes that some of the grant money from statewide nonprofits come to Norwood. She is also the director of the Lone Cone Library.
At the monthly Norwood Town Board of Trustees, RPD drew attention as did the possible sale of the town’s 19 acres. The school district and the Norwood Fire Protection District have inquired about the land. The parcel was priced at $15,000 per acre.
And for the first time in two years, there will be a high school prom. The April 23 prom and safe and sober after prom program will feature music, games, door prizes. The board of trustees voted $600 to support the two events.
'Forever Wild' tells Floor story
TELLURIDE – The Valley Floor faced uncertainty in the early 2000s. Developers were keen to take advantage of its access and beauty. Some $50 million was raised locally so the Town of Telluride could purchase the pristine land. It was officially transferred to the Town on June 20, 2008 after several challenges in court.
The story of this action is being explained in “Forever Wild,” a documentary produced by Ron Melmon, who learned of the VF story while visiting family in Telluride.
The film is being shown in April on Rocky Mountain PBS and has been picked up in top PBS markets.
Silverton lodging packages up
SILVERTON – The Silverton Chamber of Commerce is reporting increased overnight lodging from the renewal of the Durango & Silverton Gauge Railroad. Because of the pandemic, the rail service wasn’t operative in Silverton. To date, more overnight or multi-day stay packages have been sold in 2022 than in the past five years total.
SOURCES: Gunnison Country Times, Telluride Daily Planet, Norwood Post, San Miguel Basin Forum, Silverton Standard