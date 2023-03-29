Snyder Ranches honored with conservation award

Snyder Ranches, a multi-generational agricultural family, has been awarded the 2022 Conservation Rancher of the Year award, it was announced March 14 at the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose. Representatives of the Shavano Conservation District presented Snyder Ranches with a plaque and recognition.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?