Snyder Ranches honored with conservation award
Snyder Ranches, a multi-generational agricultural family, has been awarded the 2022 Conservation Rancher of the Year award, it was announced March 14 at the Ute Indian Museum in Montrose. Representatives of the Shavano Conservation District presented Snyder Ranches with a plaque and recognition.
Snyder Ranches runs about 1,200 ewes and 400 cows, with 20 bulls. Snyder Ranches is made up of siblings Steve Snyder, Todd Snyder, Terri Snyder Lamers and Jackie Snyder Thompson. Their father, the late Terry Snyder, was born in Paradox and moved to Wright’s Mesa in 1936.
The award recognizes Snyder Ranches for their efforts to improve water and irrigation south of Gunnison on Cochetopa Creek. The head gate of the creek was in danger of being washed out and was replaced. Installed were 26 boxes downstream to control irrigation water.
The Shavano Conservation District is 2.5 million acres in the counties of Montrose, San Miguel, Ouray, Gunnison and Delta. The Shavano water board consists of seven volunteers who are elected to provide “expertise, education and funding” to protect natural resources.
Wage results released
NORWOOD – The Town of Norwood completed at the end of 2022 a wage comparison study of similar-sized towns in order to review compensation. The results of the research, conducted by Employer’s Council, was presented at a March 8 town trustee work session.
“The completed wage study was an excellent reference to see where we are comparatively with communities our size,” said Mayor Candy Meehan.
The study revealed that compared to similar towns of size and budgets, most employees are compensated adequately, with a few exceptions. Two shortcomings stand out, that of billing clerk and the town administrator. That leadership position supervises employees, its water system and sanitation. Town administrator Patti Grafmyer has been in her position for 30 years. She told the trustees that higher pay and benefits secures the retention of employees.
Telluride Mountain School celebrate 25 years
TELLURIDE – Telluride Mountain School, a charter school with 121 students, celebrated its 25th anniversary with a scholarship fundraiser event March 23 at the Elks Club.
“We had a set of values and interests, including rigorous academics, instruction in values, outdoor education and service learning,” said Seth Cagin, one of the founders of the school and a longtime board member. “Those were our guiding lights and all four remains pillars of TMS today.”
Since 1998, the school has been available on three campuses, merging in 2004 with the Telluride Montessori School. The pre-K to-12 ethos is “work hard, play hard.” The school is today located in Scott Fly Rod building on Lawson Hill.
Free public transit available
MOAB – The Moab Area Transit launched Mar. 16 and with it, a new way to get around an increasingly busy Moab. And it’s free, for a scheduled pickup and ride. The free transit operates 12 hours daily, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through October.
One goal of the fixed-route service that’s between the Fairfield Inn and the Utah State University-Moab campus is to reduce downtown traffic congestion. It encourages visitors to leave their vehicles at their hotels and get on the bus and travel free for shopping and dining. The MAT vans will seat 13.
The pilot program is funded by a grant from the Utah Department of Transportation with additional funds from the City of Moab and Grand County. Whether the system continues in the future is dependent on usage and feedback from riders. During its first week, a “few hundred” riders took advantage of the free buses, said Moab transit administrator Richard Lory.
“It’s working pretty good,” Lory said, adding that seniors and teens are traveling on the buses to get around town.
Skier rescue near Silverton
SILVERTON – A 61-year-old male backcountry skier was rescued by San Juan County Search and Rescue on March 14 in Cascade Meadows. The name of the skier wasn’t released, but it was revealed he had suffered a hip injury. The injured skier had cell phone service, so the rescue squad could place his location using GPS. The skier had directly called 911.
The rescue took three hours — from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. — and involved a snowmobile, backcountry skiing and a Flight for Life helicopter.
Sources: Telluride Daily Planet, Norwood Post, San Miguel Forum, Silverton Standard, Moab Sun News.