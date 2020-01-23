Regional writer to hold discussion at Montrose Public Library

McElmo Canyon in Southwestern Colorado is home to both a large density of archaeological resources in the Canyon of the Ancients National Monument and one of the planet’s largest CO2 deposits at the McElmo Dome — creating a clash between preserving the historical landscape and profiting from the natural resources.
This “natural conflict,” according to McElmo Canyon resident and regional author Chuck Greaves, was the inspiration for his most recent novel “Church of the Graveyard Saints.”
Thursday at 6 p.m., Greaves will discuss “Church of the Graveyard Saints” at the Montrose Public Library as part of the “Four Corners/One Book” reading program. The discussion will be facilitated by Rhonda Claridge, instructor of English at Colorado Mesa University.
Greave encourages everyone to attend the discussion, especially those who enjoyed the book or are interested in the subject matter.
“Everyone is welcomed and invited,” Greaves said. “As an author, I’m always encouraging people to read books. … The idea of the whole program is to build community through reading the same story.”
The “Four Corners/One Book” program first started in 2019 as a reading program at the Cortez Public Library, then expanded among librarians to encompass the entire Four Corners region. “Church of the Graveyard Saints” was selected for the program because the book is set in Southwestern Colorado and discusses local issues.
Greaves started his participation in the program with a series of kickoff events in each of the participating cities last year. Before coming to Montrose, Greaves held book discussions in Ignacio and Cortez, and will be headed to Dolores the day after.
“(I hope) the ‘Four Corners/One Book' program will continue and encourage people to read books that are selected and join the community conversation,” Greaves said. “The idea is to get everyone in the larger community to get together and discuss.”
Greaves writes mystery fiction under the name Chuck Greaves and literary fiction under the name C. Joseph Greaves. “Church of the Graveyard Saints” is his sixth novel and the first selection for the “Four Corners/One Book” program. The next discussions will take place in Dolores on Friday, Moab on Feb. 20 and Mancos on Feb. 27.
