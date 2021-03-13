Endurance is a word that evokes a visceral response for many people: The exhausted spouse or child caring for a loved one with dementia, people living with incurable cancer or debilitating diseases.
Parents raising severely disabled children.
Distraught moms and dads anguishing over unrepentant adult prodigals.
Hard-working folks who have lost businesses and jobs they spent years building. These are real-life situations that seem almost unendurable.
Endurance is about doing something over time that is extremely difficult.
We want the hard stuff to be done and over with. The sooner the better. But when scripture defines love, it’s the opposite.
No matter how long or how difficult, real love is to endure.
The famous “love chapter” 1 Corinthians 13 defines the kind of supernatural love we mere humans are called to live as followers of Christ.
“Love endures. Love bears all things. It never gives up.”
For several weeks, we’ve examined the characteristics of biblical love described in this scripture.
It details the kind of love God calls Christians to as a lifestyle. It’s a beautiful list, but living it is far from easy.
Today, I’m pondering the verse (13:7) that says, “love bears all thing and endures all things. It always perseveres. It never gives up, never loses faith and endures through all circumstances” (from varying Bible translations).
Is it possible for mere humans like us to do that like Jesus did?
Let’s be candid here. Some of us are bearing burdens we never dreamed we would. All of us are a single accident, phone call, diagnosis, job loss, shattered relationship or betrayal away from upending a life we thought “normal.”
We figure out that we’re not the self-determining captain of our fate as we imagined we were.
We can’t control lots of things. We lose our grip on the expected narrative of our lives.
In this love scripture, “endures” means to bear up under pressure courageously, to be steadfast in difficulties (especially relationships). It means to remain in the battle despite opposition.
It means we don’t give up on people. We don’t walk away when things get hard or complicated.
Christ’s love compels us to stick it out. Perhaps it happens as a work of the Holy Spirit in the lives of those who understand and are overwhelmed with what Christ has done for them.
Then, through His enabling love in us, we learn to show “love that endures” to others.
Christ-like love is a high calling, a demanding effort, especially when we don’t feel like it.
A love that never gives up on people is a supernatural gift, because apart from our union with Christ, it seems impossible for us.
Romans 5:5 says God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit. We’re then enabled to share that divine love with others–even in the hardest times. What God asks of us, the Holy Spirit supplies within us. Christians pray for that enabling every day.
This “never give up” kind of love for others models Christ’s enduring love for the world to witness. It stands in stark contrast to our culture’s definitions of easy-come-easy-go emotional loving.
We’re not talking about perfectionism or the absence of sound judgment. We’re talking about a commitment to focus on Christ-like loving no matter what.
Once we understand the depth of enduring love biblical-style, we better grasp our need for dependence of God’s power and grace to do it.
This kind of steadfast love represents God’s character across generations. I think of many people whose acts of enduring love can be measured in decades rather than days–including many bad days and situations.
John MacArthur writes, “Love bears what otherwise is unbearable; it believes what otherwise is unbelievable; it hopes in what otherwise is hopeless and it endures when anything less than love would give up. After love bears, it believes. After it believes, it hopes. After it hopes, it endures. There is no ‘after’ for endurance; it is the unending climax of (God-defined) love.”
Love endures. It doesn’t walk away. It’s not dependent on circumstances or another person’s behavior. It holds fast on good days and bad. It’s not an emotion; it’s an action. It’s a high calling.
I believe it requires a close, abiding relationship with Christ. We falter without constant refreshment and motivation by the enduring love of God for and in us.
We grow weary without other believers who support and challenge us in steadfastness. We need fellow believers who pray with us and give us permission to be real in our anguish. They stand by us as we wrestle with our faith. We do this for each other.
In these things, and in these uncertain days, perhaps God is teaching us to rely foremost on Him when everything else may be falling apart around us.
When we give enduring love to those who most need it, or to those who don’t seem to deserve it is when we are most like Christ. Perhaps this rigorous exercise in steadfastness teaches us more about God’s love than anything else could.
Biblical love is a high calling. Enduring love may be the pinnacle.
