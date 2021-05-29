RELIGION: Giving futures to girls

Marriage of young girls is a serious social problem in much of the developing world. Families cannot afford to feed and educate young girls and often receive a dowry when their daughters marry. Marriage before age 16 or 18 is illegal in most countries but it is nonetheless common.
The UN says that 12 million underage girls are married annually. In Niger, Bangladesh and Ethiopia over 20% of girls marry before age 15. Early marriage generally means the end of educational opportunity, limiting economic options for the young brides. Early marriage can also result in catastrophic physical problems.
I have seen four Christian initiatives effectively address this issue.
In eastern Niger, continual encroachment of the Sahara has made more and more families economically marginal. Eden Foundation, a Swedish nonprofit, has established a research farm there. They gathered edible plants from all over the Sahel and cultivated them in Niger without fertilizer or irrigation (since locals have access to neither). When a new plant grows successfully, Eden collects seeds in a seed bank for free distribution to their neighbors.
Over 40 years Eden has moved eastern Niger from fragile monoculture farming to diversified crops that protect them against drought, blights and insects. Healthy plants have provided windbreaks which have reversed desertification.
The level and stability of income has risen. Participating in agricultural prosperity means that young girls add economic value to the family. The marriage age has risen by four to six years throughout the region.
The Eden staff left comfortable Scandinavia for the deserts of Niger to show the love of Christ to the poorest people on our planet. Many farmers and their families have become Christ-followers, responding to the Eden lifestyle of sacrificial love.
Many child brides give birth at very young ages. Over 100,000 per year develop obstetric fistula, a condition that leaves them incontinent. Generally this leads to their abandonment by their husbands and families, which leads to poverty and degradation of the worst kind.
In 1962 an Australian husband-wife team, Catherine and Reginald Hamlin, felt the call of God to respond to this tragedy in Ethiopia. They established a hospital in Addis Ababa to surgically repair these injured young mothers. At a cost of $600 per surgery, they can restore health and a future to these young women. Catherine Hamlin served the women of Ethiopia until she died in 2020 at age 96, saving tens of thousands of young women from a hopeless future.
The Hamlins’ success had a downside. With 9,000 Ethiopian women per year suffering fistula and 120 beds in her hospital, they had a long waiting list. Desperately ill young women with no skills and no family support arrived at the hospital only to be told it would be many months before they could be treated. Begging or prostitution were their only survival options.
A Colorado Springs woman, Becky Kiser, was heartbroken over the plight of these women. In the name of Jesus, she formed a residential facility to house these women until the hospital could operate on them. This home, called The Trampled Rose, uses the waiting period to teach some basic educational and vocational skills so the young mothers can provide for themselves after their surgery.
In 2019 an 8-year-old from California went to the slums of Bangladesh with her retired missionary grandfather. Kiki saw girls her own age who were preparing for marriage. Their desperately poor families could not afford school fees so the young girls had little prospect of contributing to family finances. Their highest economic value was to procure a dowry for the family.
Kiki was horrified at this situation. Talking this through with Bangladeshi families, she discovered that, if the young girl’s $96 annual tuition were paid, she would not have to marry young. Kiki had an allowance of $8 per month and committed all of it to rescuing one girl she had met. Coming home to California, she enlisted young friends to rescue over 200 girls from a similar fate. Over the past two years, with the help of her grandfather, Kiki has developed a strategy not only to save child brides but to engage with their schools and families to introduce all of them to the Christ who motivates their assistance.
The Holy Spirit has given vision to four private individuals who saw a need and were willing to say yes to serving the most vulnerable in their line of sight. They became God’s hands and feet in bringing Jeremiah 29:11 (“I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”) to life for thousands of girls in desperately poor places. Truly these are God sightings. Would you not like to be God’s hands and feet as well?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
