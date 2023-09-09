Monday was Labor Day, we live in a time that seems to be busier than any other time. People are in a hurry, all the time. Have you driven down Townsend lately?
Kyle Kowalski asks the question in his article Busyness 101: Why are we SO BUSY in Modern Life? He gives “7 Hypotheses for Why we are So Busy Today.”
Here they are in abbreviated form:
“Busyness as 1) a badge of honor and trendy status symbol, 2) job security, 3) FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), 4) a byproduct of the digital age, 5) a time filler, 6) as necessity, and 7) as escapism.”
No matter the reason why you are busy, there never seems to be enough hours in the day. You are in a hurry going from one thing to the next. Never able to get that one thing done that you want to get done. You always have an eye for the next thing that needs to be done. This makes it impossible for you to be present in the moment. You are in a never-ending cycle of hurriedness. The ability to enjoy the moment and people eludes you.
As you look at the life of Jesus Christ, you never get the sense that he was in a hurry. He only lived to be 33.5 years old, and His public ministry only lasted 3.5 years. Yet, He was never in a hurry. Even when from human perspective, there were times when you would think He should have been in a hurry.
When Lazarus was sick in John 11, Christ did not hurry but stayed two more days where He was before going to Lazarus. When Christ does arrive, Lazarus has been dead for four days. Lazarus’ sisters, Mary and Martha, both said “If you had been here Lazarus would not have died.”
Death, our last great enemy, and the consequence of sin claimed Lazarus’ life. Jesus loved Lazarus and the soul of every person causing Him to weep. (John 11:35-36)
Was Jesus late; should He have hurried to save Lazarus? No! Jesus always pleased the Father by simply trusting and obeying. Jesus says in John 8:29 “And He who sent Me is with Me. The Father has not left Me alone, for I always do those things that please Him.”
How was Jesus pleasing the Father by not hurrying to Lazarus’ side? 1 Timothy 2:4 tells us that (God) “who desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth.”
Jesus was not in a hurry so that they might believe in Him. When the news of Lazarus’ death came Jesus said in John 11:15 And I am glad for your sakes that I was not there, that you may believe.”
Jesus was never in a hurry because He completely trusted God and was present in the moment that people might believe.
Yet we find in only one verse of scripture that Jesus hastened: In Mark 10:32. Now they were on the road, going up to Jerusalem, and Jesus was going before them; and they were amazed. And as they followed they were afraid. Then He took the 12 aside again and began to tell them the things that would happen to Him.
This was such an unusual event the disciples were scared by Jesus “going before them.” What would happen to Jesus in Jerusalem that made the disciples afraid? Why hasten now? Jesus was on His way to die on the cross for you. John 3:16: For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.
Jesus in love for you hastened to the cross that you might receive everlasting life in Him, and not experience eternal death in Hell which is your just judgement for sin.
Romans 3:23: “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”
Sin is your rebellion against the knowledge of the Holy Loving God.
Acts 3:18 – 19: But those things which God foretold by the mouth of all His prophets, that the Christ would suffer, He has thus fulfilled. 19: Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord,” Do not hurry past this but hasten to the Cross of Christ.
Romans 10:13: For “whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
Would you stop hurried Labor? Hasten to the Cross of Jesus where you can be reconciled to the Father by repenting of your sin, in belief call on the name of Jesus, and be saved.
Shannon Siedschlag is the pastor Grace Baptist Church. Views expressed in columns are solely those of the authors.