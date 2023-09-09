Monday was Labor Day, we live in a time that seems to be busier than any other time. People are in a hurry, all the time. Have you driven down Townsend lately? 

Kyle Kowalski asks the question in his article Busyness 101: Why are we SO BUSY in Modern Life? He gives “7 Hypotheses for Why we are So Busy Today.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?