RELIGION: Love wins

And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.
So says the final verse of the “love chapter” in 1 Corinthians 13. This article is the last of our series and it seems right to end a series on the love chapter with the last verse of that chapter. “The greatest of these is love.”
Now that’s saying a lot. I remember my step of faith as a teenager, reaching out for the God I did not know, the faith that ushered me into Christianity. I remember studying philosophy, times when I almost lost faith, but did not. That toehold of faith was very, very important to me. I have watched my daughters give hope to people at the bottom of society, a hope that kept them alive. But this verse says “No.” Not faith, not hope. Love is the greatest. Love wins.
We must look a few verses earlier to see what Paul is trying to say. After he concludes his description of love (verses 4–7, the verses we have been talking about the past few months), Paul simply says “Love never fails.” Other translations read, “Love never ends.” Whereas other gifts of the Spirit are necessary only during our earthly sojourn, love’s value remains in heaven and in the resurrection. What need have we for prophetic revelations from God when we are standing before the Revelation Himself? The ecstasy of speaking in tongues can’t hold a candle to the profound stillness (1 Corinthians 13:8) we will encounter in the presence of the Almighty. “We know,” Paul writes, “in part.” He repeats this twice. “Now I know in part; then I shall know fully.”
That one hits me. I have spent my entire life trying to know truth. I have given many lectures on how to identify fake truth. I pride myself on the breadth of my religious and political views. And then I see this phrase: “in part.” Sometimes when I read this, I can almost sense Jesus snickering at me. “Pretty confident, there, Evan, eh?”
In the end all my theories, no matter how brilliant or how broad, will become obsolete. Just one pair of binoculars peering into a galaxy of unknowns. Paul uses the metaphors of childhood, of a mirror’s reflection (and you can only imagine how poor the reflections were like in the first century mirrors).
My knowledge, my faith, my hopes: these are all remarkably shallow from an Eternal perspective. But love, however, now that is a different story. The greatest of these, that which retains its character forever, is love. Love wins. I need to learn this, deep inside. And I think I am not alone.
The Apostle James — you know, Jesus’ brother — uses different words, but says the same thing. “Mercy triumphs over judgment”; “judgment without mercy will be shown to anyone who has not been merciful” (James 2:13). Mercy triumphs over judgment. Once again, love wins.
Many years ago I got into some “serious fellowship” with a friend over doctrinal issues. This friend and my wife had become Christians at the same gathering within a couple days of each other. We had been close friends since high school. And now this disagreement (my judgment) was threatening to unravel our relationship. We were on the edge of “not speaking to each other again.” Finally Kalya, my friend’s wife, demanded a meeting. She brought us two couples together and said she would not leave until we reconciled. It was a long night, but in the end we made peace. Thank you so much, Kalya. Love triumphed over judgment. To this day, when we travel to that town, we stay with this couple.
Jesus reinforced the value of love when he confirmed the two greatest commandments.
First, “Love God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.”
And then Jesus says, “the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments” (Matthew 22:36-40).
Have you ever wondered why Jesus tells us that that “the second is like” the first? What’s going on here? What we do know is that Jesus calls these the greatest commandments, the sum of the Law and Prophets.
In my old age, I am starting to learn a lesson. Love wins, Evan. So let love win. If you find yourself in a conflict between truth and love, err on the side of love. All that we have said this entire series about love: being patient, caring even when it hurts, not keeping a record of wrongs, and so on, all of this is more important than “being right.” Love wins, so let it. Can I hear an Amen?
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D., is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is an affiliate faculty with Fuller Seminary and is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. Evan is a member of All Saints Anglican Church. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.
