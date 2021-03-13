RELIGION: Reflections on repentance

In the first century, the second temple Jewish community was stirred by a desert preacher calling out, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand” (Matt. 3:2).
His call was taken up by Jesus of Nazareth as well: “… Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand” (Matt. 4:17). After Jesus’ death, burial, and resurrection, the early church took up a similar call: “… Repent, and each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins…” (Acts 2:38).
The idea that humans need to repent to become right with God, to participate in the kingdom of God, is a significant theme of the New Testament (Lk. 5:32, 2 Tim. 2:25, Heb. 6:1).
I’m currently leading a monthly class through the book of the Revelation [if you’re interested, search YouTube for Christ’s Church of the Valley Revelation]. In my studies, I noted that in the Revelation, Jesus is calling for His churches and individuals to repent (2:5, 16, 22, 3:3). In large sections of the book, there are several divine judgments against people who are unrepentant (9:20, 16:9, 16:11). Oftentimes, those judgments are very similar to the plagues on Egypt (Rev. 8:8, 11:6 cf., Ex. 7:17-19 and Rev. 16:2 cf. Ex. 9:9-10), the unrepentant peoples are like Pharaoh (Ex. 7:13).
What is it to repent? The Greek word used in the New Testament for repent means to change one’s mind or to feel repulsion for one’s past sins. At the base of that idea is something I think everyone can relate to. There probably isn’t a person who hasn’t changed their minds about something; moreover, all of us have done something that we later were ashamed of. Therefore, the base idea is one that we all know.
However, in the New Testament context, repentance is a change of mind from sin or repulsion towards our sins. With that perspective, I’m reminded of one of Jesus’ parables. He said that two men went up to the temple to pray. The first, a religious person, perhaps was looked up to in the second temple Jewish community. The second was a collaborator with the Roman government, someone looked down upon in the community. They both prayed to God, and the first prayed that he was so grateful that God made him a good person. The kind of good person that didn’t commit obvious and blatant sins.
Also, the kind of person who feels superior to others, especially that turncoat, working for the Romans. On the other hand, that second man wouldn’t even turn his face towards heaven but begged and pleaded for God’s mercy on a sinner like himself. Jesus said it was the second man acquitted of his sins (Lk. 18:10-14).
It is quite possible that the first man was telling the truth and that he wasn’t a robber, deceitful, or an adulterer. In His story, Jesus didn’t indicate any dishonesty on that man’s part. On the contrary, it was the second one who knew himself well enough to know he was not free from sin. Knowing that his sins were against a Holy, Holy, Holy God (Is. 6:3) led him to ask God for mercy.
I recently attended a memorial service online, and I’ll share with you, I wasn’t impressed by the officiant. That part of my family has a history with a Christian tradition that I’m not too keen on. The officiant changed the words to Amazing Grace because, in his own words, he didn’t feel like a wretch in need of God’s salvation.
Repentance, though, is to change one’s mind regarding sin or to feel repulsed at those sins. That is the difference between those “… who have an ear to hear…” (Rev. 2:11, 17, 29, 3:6, 13, 22) and those “who dwell on the earth” (3:10, 11:10, 13:8, 12, 14, 17:2, 8).
Ozzy Osborne is associate pastor for Christ’s Church of the Valley, 10 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose; 970-249-0530.
