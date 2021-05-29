RELIGION: The invention that saved a million ships

My wife Laurie and I have been long-time fans of lighthouses. Growing up on the Great Lakes, we’ve seen and visited dozens of them. While on a recent trip to the Oregon coast we saw some more, and one made a particularly special impression — the Light at Cape Meares.
Before our visit to the lighthouse — and courtesy of the Tillamook Creamery — our palate was treated to some amazing mountain huckleberry ice cream, so we were well fueled and ready to do some sightseeing. About 8 miles West of Tillamook, we found the shortest of all lighthouses on the Oregon coast, standing at only 38 feet. The saving grace to its hey day usefulness is that it’s perched on a 217 feet high bluff and had a very bright light.
I imagine the reader is well aware that the Oregon Coast is a fascinating place for all who have endeavored to take it in. Massive rock formations — some over 200 feet — jut from the Pacific’s oft churned up surface. Though there are stretches of sandy beach, most of the shoreline is rock, making for a dangerous but beautiful place. Beautiful for visitors. Dangerous for ships.
Nearly 4,000 ships a year require piloting into the Columbia River’s mouth, just to the north of Cape Meares at Astoria. The mouth of the Columbia and the near-shore areas are littered with shipwrecks. More than 200 are known to have occurred. Before the advent of modern navigational systems and warnings, lighthouses had their enormously important function.
Typically, a lighthouse towers so high that unless a person has access inside, he/she doesn’t have the ability to see the lens in the light room. Cape Meares is an exception. Not only due to its short stature, but also because there is a hill of earth behind it with a walkway, and for this reason, visitors are treated to a detailed closeup of the nearly 9 feet high Fresnel lens. The Fresnel lens has been called, “the invention that saved a million ships.”
Made in Paris a century and a half ago, the Cape Meares’ lens is eight-sided with four primary lenses and four bull’s-eye lenses with red panels. It produced about 30 seconds of fixed white light from the primary lens followed by a red flash of five seconds from the bull’s-eye lens once every minute. This was the signature of Cape Meares Lighthouse. The primary lens produced 18,000 candlepower and the bull’s-eye lens produced 160,000 candlepower. The light could be seen for 21 nautical miles at sea through all kinds of conditions.
The exact number of ships that were directed safely away from the rocks at Cape Meares cannot be known. Safe to say, many sailors owed their lives to the presence of this lighthouse and its faithfulness to shine.
Followers of Jesus Christ can be like this the Cape Meares Light. The Bible describes the age we live in as “this present darkness.” The Gospel of Jesus Christ in this world is the only source of hope through a restored relationship with our Creator. The unique “signature” of Christ’s light is hope-giving and life-giving. As his representative, we brave the dark and let Christ’s light within us show others the way.
Jesus said to his followers: “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven …” from the Gospel of Matthew, chapter 5:14-16.
One way that believers in Jesus Christ can avoid blending into the landscape and having a significant impact instead, is not to be known as a complainer but one that is grateful and is about serving others with joy.
“Do all things without grumbling or disputing, that you may be blameless and innocent, children of God without blemish in the midst of a crooked and twisted generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world …” from the New Testament of Philippians, chapter 2:14-15.
This little light of mine, I’m going to let it shine!
Curt Mudgett is the pastor of Cedar Creek Church in Montrose.
