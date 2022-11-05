RELIGION: To free the oppressed

The Karenni Ranger team conducted a Good Life Club program and provided medical support to the internally displaced persons (IDPS) in Beer Village in the western part of Demoso, Karenni State, Burma, in August. (Dave Eubanks/Twitter)

We have been discussing Christians advancing toward troubled situations to offer help instead of retreating from difficulties to protect ourselves.

There are few stories that epitomize this more than that of Dave and Karen Eubanks.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?