RELIGION: To free the oppressed

We have been discussing Christians advancing toward troubled situations to offer help instead of retreating from difficulties to protect ourselves.
There are few stories that epitomize this more than that of Dave and Karen Eubanks.
Dave was raised as a missionary kid in southeast Asia. He graduated from Texas A & M University, where he was part of their famed ROTC. He served 10 years in the U.S. Army, earning a Ranger tab and a Green Beret. In his mid-30s he became aware of genocide being perpetrated by the Burmese government against the minority tribes in the north and west of the country.
In part this was a religious purge by a Buddhist majority against a Christian and Muslim minority but, in most respects, this was ethnic cleansing. Millions have been displaced and hundreds of thousands have been killed, raped and despoiled.
Having left the Army, in 1997, Eubanks took his bride of a few days, Karen, to the jungles of Burma to deliver medical supplies and humanitarian aid to the beleaguered tribesmen.
What a honeymoon! They rode toward the sound of gunfire. Eubanks used his medic training to alleviate suffering. His supplies were invaluable. He trained native Burmese to do field medicine.
His Green Beret and Ranger background helped him teach the ethnic minorities how to do reconnaissance so as to anticipate movements of the enemy army to get unarmed civilians out of harm’s way. He recorded the depredations of the Burmese army on camcorders to document to the world that a genocide was being carried out in the Burmese countryside. He wrote news dispatches about the evil deeds of the Burmese army and sent them by satellite phone to news agencies such as Reuters, BBC, and Associated Press.
The Eubanks have lived among the tribes for 25 years. Karen has borne and raised three children on the front lines of this conflict. They have trekked through the jungle with the displaced persons, serving them. Karen, a special ed teacher, has homeschooled their children and started Good Life Clubs to teach children about love, forgiveness and ultimately the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Their children have been full partners in this enterprise from earliest childhood and consider themselves blessed to have been raised serving people in desperate situations.
Eubanks has recruited and trained 250 multi-ethnic relief teams (calling themselves the Free Burma Rangers), who have conducted more than 800 humanitarian missions of one- to two-month duration into the battle zone, treating more than 500,000 patients and providing needed relief to over one million others.
The teams are drawn from a variety of religious backgrounds, united by a commitment to loving service. Their creed is “Love each other. Unite and work for freedom, justice, and peace. Forgive and don’t hate each other. Pray with faith. Act with courage. Never surrender.”
The Green Beret motto is “to free the oppressed.” This quote from Isaiah 61:1-3 was chosen by Jesus to initiate His public ministry. The Eubanks family have transmitted that ethos to their work, incarnating the calling of Christ to helpless victims of government tyranny.
When the Iraqis and Americans were advancing on Mosul to liberate it from ISIS rule, a U.S. humanitarian agency contacted Eubanks, saying they had food, clothing, and medicine to relieve suffering Iraqis but could not enter an active warzone.
The Eubanks family volunteered to deliver the aid. Their team, including several key Burmese nationals, operated at the tip of the spear of the advancing army, primarily in league with the Kurdish peshmerga.
They rescued Iraqi families from ISIS sniper fire, treated the wounded, ran Good Life Clubs, delivered humanitarian aid, and documented the plight of the Iraqis under ISIS. Kurds and Yazidis became their close friends and coworkers. All of this was done in the name of Jesus.
Dave, by now almost 60 years old, Karen, and their three teen-aged children braved sniper fire, mortar shelling and constant danger from IEDs to lovingly serve the oppressed of Mosul. Subsequently the Free Burma Rangers have sent teams into Syrian to provide similar service there.
This story is better than any action movie and is recorded in a spectacular documentary with live footage of their exploits in Burma and Iraq (the Free Burma Rangers movie, available through Amazon or Vimeo).
Will you or I become Free Burma Rangers? Small chance of that, but their example of forsaking all for the Kingdom of God can inspire us. Their use of all their skills to serve the least among us is the very heart of the Gospel.
We can pray for and support such frontline workers but even more we can resolve to spend our lives without limit to complete the mission which Jesus started and committed to us upon His ascension. This has been the DNA of the Church since its inception.
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.