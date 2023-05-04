When we were children, sometimes our mothers would make us put on sweaters just because they were cold, but there were other times they also made sure we had the right coats, hats, and mittens when the winter winds were blowing up a storm. Sometimes, they even made us stay inside when the weather was dangerously bad.
There is a lot of danger in this world, a lot of cruelty, a lot of suffering. There are also a lot of bad so-called Christian clichés in popular and commercial Christianity that really don’t do us much good when the storms of life are raging around us and in us. Here are a few examples: “God needed another angel so he called her home.” “God doesn’t give us more than we can handle.” “Every time God closes a door, he opens a window.” “Everything happens for a reason.” “God has a plan for you.”
All of these are constructed as a type of proverb or wise saying, but these words are neither wise nor in the Bible. In fact, they are the opposite of the grace and mercy that a person needs to hear when they are hurting. They have the power to silence a sufferer, to push a person’s grief deep inside, or to make people believe that if they just pull themselves up by their bootstraps their future will be just fine.
But the truth of the human condition is that in this life things may not all be fine. Things may not work out. People die in warfare or prison. People die from every manner of disease or from loneliness. What we say and do as a church has the ability to express God’s love and eternal presence to the sufferer, but not when what we offer are clichés. They are as useless as a thin coat in a snowstorm because they are the worst kind of false hope: half-truths and outright lies that pretend to be true.
When I’ve sat with a bereaved wife in the parlor of a funeral home, I could see that the thin weave of the cliché would not protect her from the oncoming pain. God has promised to be with her, and he will be, but that doesn’t mean that life will be easy or that the pain won’t overcome her for months at a time. But if she is to see that she still has a future, the church has to speak to her honestly, listen and accept her pain, and not cover it over with an easy saying.
Christians need to be honest about the state of the world, and the disorder and pain in human life if we are to be faithful to the truth of who God is and how deeply he loves us. Also, simply quoting scripture, even though it’s true, is not always the best way to minister to someone who has suffered a trauma. Far too often Christians quote scripture with an understanding that “if” a person believes it, “then” everything will be alright…as if the God who has promised to be with us will only do so if we ask him to.
It is a far better thing for Christians to reveal their own vulnerabilities by not having an answer to every question, and by simply being present and listening carefully to them. In listening to another, we validate their experience, and by sticking with them we become a quiet witness to God’s never-ending presence.
If the spouting of clichés is how not to be a Christian, then how can we be a Christian? How can we be a bearer of God’s goodness and healing in this world? The answer lies in an openness that doesn’t have a pat answer, in patience that listens even when we’ve heard the pain before, in a trust that God is present in the messiness of life in ways that even we can’t see. In fact, God is present in the places we would never expect him to be, like on a garbage heap outside the city gates, flanked by common criminals.
So ditch the clichés and (like Jesus) spend time praying the psalms. When you establish a truly caring relationship with another person, and they do ask some of those questions of faith, you will need to have the word of God engraved upon your heart. The Psalter covers the range of human emotion and experience from exile to exaltation. When the psalms are what has shaped your heart, they will shape your words. And your words, having been shaped this way, will bear the shape of God to those who are hurting. Now, by God’s grace, your words may just be the words that lead to God’s Word.
Amy C. Schifrin, Ph.D. is a pastor and theologian who is president emeritus of the North American Lutheran Seminary and retired associate professor of liturgical studies and homiletics at Trinity School for Ministry. She is the author of numerous articles and a few books including, “Give us Lips to Sing Thy Glory”, “Tongues Thy Mercy to Proclaim”. She has two grown sons, a daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters. She can be seen around town walking Magnolia, her happy flat-coated retriever mix.
