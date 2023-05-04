When we were children, sometimes our mothers would make us put on sweaters just because they were cold, but there were other times they also made sure we had the right coats, hats, and mittens when the winter winds were blowing up a storm.  Sometimes, they even made us stay inside when the weather was dangerously bad.

There is a lot of danger in this world, a lot of cruelty, a lot of suffering. There are also a lot of bad so-called Christian clichés in popular and commercial Christianity that really don’t do us much good when the storms of life are raging around us and in us. Here are a few examples: “God needed another angel so he called her home.” “God doesn’t give us more than we can handle.” “Every time God closes a door, he opens a window.” “Everything happens for a reason.” “God has a plan for you.”



