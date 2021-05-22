RELIGION: With humble hands

I’m continuing our group’s theme of God sightings; showing where we see God working in our community and beyond. Recently there was a wonderful insert in the MDP entitled “Montrose Gives.”
It included several highlights on where our community gives. Montrose is a generous community. Montrose also offers many opportunities for donating to different projects and services. Likely your mailbox is as full as mine with requests for donations; Doctors Without Borders, ASPCA, St. Jude’s, Shriners, the Indian Schools, etc. They are all worthy causes. Our own San Juan Cancer Center is having a “Boot Stomp” and the Boys and Girls Club is having a wine festival. Both are very worthy and care for people right here in our community. And they are very fun! Where else do we get to see a hippie of the 60s deck out in cowboy boots? They are pricey events, but those that can afford it are helping those in need.
God sightings are all around us. Instead of birdwatching, keeping an eye out for cardinals, sparrows or hummingbirds, keep our eyes open for God lurking about in our lives and neighborhoods. Pay attention to service, acts of mercy, small sacrifices, and what we do for love. My heart is in service and it doesn’t need to cost anything. It can simply be using our hands.
The insert in the MDP highlighted a CASA volunteer. She took time to train and now volunteers her time. Hospice volunteers have to undergo pretty intensive training to give their time for those in the autumn of their life. During COVID, several businesses put their money makers on hold to make masks and protective gear for the community. And I fondly remember watching people of all faiths bringing hammers, shovels and the like to help our community through ShareFest. This was simply the work of our hands and hearts.
One of the local projects that really touches my heart is the Montrose Medical Mission. This was started by five local physicians that are still in practice. Full disclosure — I was one of them and it has been one of my peak life experiences. We saw many hard working people from all walks of life who needed health care and couldn’t afford it. Many waited until they were in dire straits and then ended up in the emergency room or the hospital. Even with federal aid, the bills were prohibitive for them.
We borrowed space, enlisted our fellow physicians, nurses, translators, clerical staff and went to work. We saw patients. We worked out low cost medications and if patients qualified, we enrolled them in programs that might help such as Medicaid and VA benefits. We partnered with City Market to provide low cost medications and with MMH for help with imaging and lab costs. Not one person was ever paid; it was and remains entirely volunteer. And, we never advertised!
The physical clinic was closed to give River Valley Clinic enough patients to qualify for federal assistance. But the work of the non-profit Montrose Medical Mission continues. The high cost of care leaves many not even able to come up with their deductible. One of our physicians determines if they qualify for our assistance ( there are a few requirements), negotiates reducing the fees for the services and we pay the bill. He is really good! I’m having him help me buy my next car.
I truly believe we as a world community will be judged on how we cared for the least among us. And it can be as simple as “start where you are, use what you have, do what you can” (Arthur Ashe). Tony Snow was former White House press secretary for the Bush administration and died of cancer. His quote: “To love it acknowledges that life is not about you … It is to submit a willing heart and soul to things that matter”. This is my motivation and speaks to me.
What do you say? Where do you experience “God Sightings?” What can your humble hands do for others? Happy spring!
Mary Vader is number seven of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician and active at Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.
