Reminder: Mind the mudsnails

An alert posted along the Uncompahgre River in Montrose reminds people to be on the lookout for invasive New Zealand mudsnails, which were found in the waterway through town in 2017. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Maybe invasive mussels get more publicity, but make no mistake: there is more than one kind of tiny menace that can wreak havoc in Colorado waterways.
Invasive New Zealand mudsnails have been found throughout the Western Slope; in Montrose, they were found in the Uncompahgre River in 2017. More recently, the snail was found in the Colorado River near Parachute and the Highline Government Canal, both in 2022.
The New Zealand mudsnail is ravenous and prolific, chowing down through much of the available food sources in waterways, leaving native snails, aquatic insect larvae and fish populations without what they need. They also rapidly reproduce, even asexually.
“Even one snail transported to a body of water can reproduce and entire new population,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman John Livingston said.
What to do? Because the snails can hitch rides on watercraft, waders, boots, fishing gear — even Fido, when he goes for a swim — CPW reminds folks to properly clean everything each time it is in a river, stream or lake.
Scrub the bottom of boots and wader to remove plants, muck and other organic matter when you are done recreating.
After scrubbing, here is what you should do next (pick one):
• Put waders/gear in a tub with 6 ounces per gallon of quaternary ammonia-based industrial cleaner and water for at least 10 minutes, and scrub the gear. Rinse with water that is free from New Zealand mudsnails. Properly dispose of the chemical bath away from the body of water.
• Spray or soak waders/gear with hot water (140 degrees) for at least 10 minutes.
• Dry waders and equipment completely for a minimum of 10 days between uses, because the snails can survive several days out of water.
• Put waders and boots in a freezer overnight between uses.
Clean craft like paddleboards before taking them from one body of water to the next, and make sure the equipment is dry before launching elsewhere.
“If folks can help us prevent the spread by paying special attention to that … that’s always best practice,” said Livingston.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone