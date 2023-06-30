Reminder: Mind the mudsnails

An alert posted along the Uncompahgre River in Montrose reminds people to be on the lookout for invasive New Zealand mudsnails, which were found in the waterway through town in 2017. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Maybe invasive mussels get more publicity, but make no mistake: there is more than one kind of tiny menace that can wreak havoc in Colorado waterways.

Invasive New Zealand mudsnails have been found throughout the Western Slope; in Montrose, they were found in the Uncompahgre River in 2017. More recently, the snail was found in the Colorado River near Parachute and the Highline Government Canal, both in 2022.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?