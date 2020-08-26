The Montrose Recreation District, in partnership with the City of Montrose, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the official opening of Holly Park and Riverbottom Drive, located at 2100 S. Rio Grande Ave.
Riverbottom Drive reopened to public use in April while Holly Park underwent a summer-long renovation project before Tuesday’s unveiling.
The park now includes a multi-story playground, natural play area, zip line, refreshed handball and children’s play courts, a 77-vehicle parking lot and several other additions.
Riverbottom Drive is now the primary way to access Holly Park, Ute Park, McNeil Sports Fields and Riverbottom Park.
“We are so excited to finally be presenting our renovated Holly Park to the community here in Montrose. It’s been a great project and it’s been in need of doing for quite some time, and as you can see, the outcome was well worth the wait,” Montrose Recreation District Board President Martin Lutz said during the ceremony.
Thanks to a widened roadway, there is now parallel parking along inbound and outbound lanes, sentry trees, a widened sidewalk and Connect Trail access and improved landscaping.
Funding for the project came from the Rec District and the city, as well as the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), Great Outdoors CO, Alpine Bank, Montrose Rotary Club, Montrose County School District, Gates Family Foundation, El Pomar Foundation, Valley Food Partnership and River Valley Health.
Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA), Western Area Power Authority and Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Montrose County and Western Colorado Conservation Corps. provided additional support and funding.
“The Montrose Recreation Foundation, we’ve partnered on a lot of different projects, but we are really delighted to be able to work on our oldest park and complete this project. Completion of Holly Park signifies that during difficult times, Montrose is still able to rally and bring about great change and positivity to our community. I’m excited for our community to be able to use it,” Montrose Recreation District Board Member and Board President for the Montrose Recreation Foundation Amy Warthen said during the ceremony.
“This is really exciting. I’ve been following this project for a number of years, first on the Recreation District Board of Directors and now on City Council. It makes me so happy to see the partnership and the strong community work that came together for this to happen,” Mayor Barbara Bynum added.
The playgrounds, handball and play courts and sidewalks are now available for public use within the park. MRD asks the public to stay out of and off the fenced ballfield so the new turf can establish itself before play resumes on the field in the spring of 2021.
See photos and a project overview here.
