Olathe High School officials say it’s time to replace the decades-old dirt track that surrounds the football field high above the school.
Olathe High/Middle School is hoping to remove the dirt course and put in a new blue, all-purpose, all-weather track before the 2020 football season.
“For us, it’s been a long time coming,” OHS Athletic Director Joe Archuleta said last week. “Last time I checked, we’re about the only Class 3A in the state that doesn’t have an all-weather track.”
This project, known as Back the Track, will also include new bleachers, press box and fencing around the stadium. The school previously hosted fundraisers to help with another addition, a brand-new concession stand.
“This will make a better facility for our kids here in Olathe,” Archuleta said.
“It’s going to be a huge difference for our school,” added OHS girls track coach Jerry Hollingshead.
Boys track and football coach Ryan Corn also chimed in, saying this project will benefit both the student and the whole community.
“It’s going to be a tremendous thing for us,” he said.
The project would also make it possible for the Pirates to host track and field meets in the future. Right now, the Olathe High team doesn’t have its own competition, but the middle school team has held a few at the dirt track, Archuleta said.
The new project will have the correct specifications — eight lanes and all the right markings on the track — to have such a meet in Olathe, Archuleta added.
Hollingshead added the number of hosted competitions could be three: a qualifying, regional and one evening meet.
“We’re really excited to host a track meet,” Archuleta said.
The new track will also help with both the OHS girls and boys team practice. Right now, Olathe must go to Montrose High School’s track to work on relays and distance events, Corn said.
He said the team practices at the MHS track about three times a week. The travel has cut into the Pirates’ practice time as the athletes have been limited in perfecting their handoffs and other fundamentals.
“We’re doing that a couple of days a week and that’s just not feasible to have a good program,” Hollingshead said. “It’s tough.”
But the community has come out to support the project, including at the most recent fundraiser, a dinner at the Olathe Middle School gym Dec. 4.
“The community does a great job of backing the school. I hope in the long run we can get the funds to make the track and (it will) still be what we want,” Hollingshead said.
“When they (Olathe residents) donate to your program or a cause, you know it’s coming from a heartfelt place,” Corn added. “(That’s) because the socioeconomics here are not the greatest. So the support that we get from people that live here and around here is huge.”
Construction is tentatively planned to start in February with the hope that it’ll be done in mid-August, Archuleta said.
To donate to the Back the Track project, call Archuleta at OHS at 970-252-7950.
“We’re excited that we’re getting a new track and facility,” Archuleta said. “Our community is very excited about this new facility.”
