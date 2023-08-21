State Representative Marc Catlin has been appointed to the Transportation Commission of Colorado’s Efficiency and Accountability Committee. Two members of the Colorado
House of Representatives are appointed each year to the committee.
The Efficiency and Accountability Committee serves to study and report on how the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) can effectively comply with federal and state legal requirements, recommend improvements, review quality assurance procedures, examine contracts and project completion. The committee reviews the short-, medium- and long-term plans of CDOT, such as: reporting the progress made on the 10-Year Transportation Plan.
Rep. Catlin is joined by 20 other individuals ranging from transportation commissioners, CDOT employees, a county commission, industry representatives, nonprofit representatives, and legislators. The three other legislators appointed to this committee are Rachel Zenzinger
(D-SD19) of Jefferson County, Byron Pelton (R-SD1) of Logan County, and Jennifer Parenti (D-HD19) of Weld County.
“It is an honor to be appointed to the Efficiency and Accountability Committee," Catlin said in a statement. "The Western Slope has great challenges when it comes to roads and transportation. We, as a state, need to ensure that we stay as efficient and transparent as possible to create infrastructure that meets our growing state’s needs.”
Rep. Catlin represents the eight counties of Dolores, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel. Catlin vice chairs Agriculture, Water, and Natural Resources Committee, is a member of the Capital Development Committee and is ranking member of the Transportation, Housing and Local Government Committee.
