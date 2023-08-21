230822-news-catlin

Rep. Marc Catlin

State Representative Marc Catlin has been appointed to the Transportation Commission of Colorado’s Efficiency and Accountability Committee. Two members of the Colorado

House of Representatives are appointed each year to the committee.



