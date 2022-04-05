Rep. Matt Soper aims to cut recidivism with new prison labor program law

When Rep. Matt Soper toured Alpine Lumber in Montrose late last year, he saw firsthand what happens when prison inmates who are transitioning to release receive real-world job training.
The visit helped inspire his support of Senate Bill 50, which last week was signed into law. The Work Opportunities for Offenders in the Department of Corrections Act removes the requirement that the Colorado Correctional Industries program (the Department of Corrections in-house jobs program) turn a profit.
The act also reorganizes the CCI program so that it will be more like the DOC’s Take TWO (Transitional Work Opportunity) program, through which private employers hire inmates who are near their release dates to work at their businesses while finishing up their sentences. This model requires that inmates be paid at least minimum wage.
“Nine out of 10 inmates will come back into society. They’re going to be living among the rest of us. It’s not good for taxpayers to house inmates at $106,000 a year, but it’s also not good to have someone who is set up to reoffend and commit more crime,” Soper said.
State Sens. James Coleman (D-Denver) and Dennis Hisey (R-Clear Creek, Teller, El Paso counties), with Rep. Tony Exum (D-El Paso County), were the bill’s prime sponsors, along with Soper.
Soper said he and the DOC’s executive director, Dean Williams, were concerned about Colorado’s recidivism rates, which soared to among the highest in the nation during the pandemic. In addition to dropping by Alpine Lumber, they visited prisons in Delta and Rifle, the latter of which is home to a firefighting crew composed of inmates. Soper said his support of SB50 stemmed in part from those visits.
Housing, work and family are critical stabilizing factors for people emerging from prison. A former inmate with a place to live and a means of earning a living is at less risk of falling back into criminal behavior.
“We may not be able to solve the relationships piece, but we certainly can solve the job skills and the home piece,” Soper said.
“What we really didn’t want was for inmates to leave prison with nothing and immediately find their family or friends who are the same bad actors who got them in prison to begin with; to go back to the same environment, make the same mistakes, victimize Coloradans and end up back in prison again.”
Williams in a statement said the change in statute is one more step toward better serving the reentry needs of inmates who are being released.
Senate Bill 50 essentially integrates Take TWO and CCI programs, which the DOC in its statement said will increase work opportunities and re-entry support.
Take TWO functions similarly to work release programs at a county level, where those incarcerated hold down jobs while serving their time. Under Take TWO, state prison inmates who are within six months of completing their prison time can work on the outside, at participating companies, like Alpine Lumber.
“We hire them on to our company so they are actual employees. Most of these guys are starting out at a much higher wage than they would be if they were still working through the prison, which seems to be really awesome for them. They are putting in 50 to 60 hours a week,” Mike Weams, Alpine Lumber’s assistant manager, said.
Alpine has seven men working through Take TWO; they are employed building trusses.
Weams said once the employees are up for parole, if they want to keep working at Alpine, the company tries to find a way to retain them, even if it means transferring them to other Alpine locations in the state.
The company benefits from the program in that it receives people who are motivated to work.
“These guys, when they get that opportunity, they would much rather be here than back there. You can always rely on them being here every day and working hard,” Weams said.
The benefits for participants go beyond earning a living, he said. Staying with Alpine in Montrose puts physical distance between them and the area where they fell into trouble, plus it shows them there are better opportunities.
“We’re opening the door for that,” Weams said.
“It just opens doors for people. It helps businesses that want to participate in the program, who are struggling to get employees. With us, we struggled to find truss builders. These guys are here; they work hard.”
Some have aspirations to move on to other departments, such as sales or design — and those opportunities are available once a person has put in the time and effort at entry-level work. “It’s a good thing,” Weams said.
The participants’ pay goes into an account the state has set up and those earnings build up against the day of their release. Their pay also is applied to court-ordered restitution, Soper said.
Colorado Correctional Industries is operated as an enterprise fund within DOC. It uses prison labor to manufacture such items as license plates or furniture at the State Capitol.
Under the new law, the pay for prisoners engaged in the program is now minimum wage.
Previously, the Correctional Industries Act of 1976 required the CCI program to be operated for-profit. Soper said it struggled mightily to do so, losing $7 million in the past year — “kind of mind-boggling” for a program that only paid cents per day, he said.
However, CCI lost some of its products’ the main buyers, such as when the University of Colorado voted against continuing to purchase furniture made by prison labor through the program.
The CCI program’s lack of solvency triggered cutbacks, which closed some opportunities for inmates, while consolidating others ones.
“I don’t actually believe the government should be competing against the private sector,” Soper said. “If you can use prison labor, the state could actually undermine private business.”
Even though the state had a ready supply of workers who could be paid far less than what a private company would have to pay an employee, CCI still operated at a loss, Soper noted.
Additionally, the DOC is not only supposed to punish and rehabilitate offenders, it also needs to help inmates acquire skills that set them up for success, he said.
He recounted his visit to the Delta Correctional Center and of being surprised to see a carpentry program instructor there demonstrate something as basic as a tape measure — it was necessary, due to the educational levels or life experiences of inmates, the instructor told him.
“I was shocked to learn that at Delta and Rifle, very few of the inmates told me they had had a 9-to-5 job prior to being incarcerated,” Soper said.
“It’s important that young men especially have jobs and skills to get jobs. Young men (18 — 39) without jobs are the highest-propensity group for committing crimes,” Soper said.
Colorado’s recidivism (reoffense) rate is an abysmal 70%, according to Soper.
If SB50’s provisions work as backers hope, the policy changes stand to cut recidivism in half, saving the state money — as well as sparing more law-abiding Coloradans from becoming victims.
“It would help on multiple fronts if we could reduce our recidivism rate,” Soper said.
