Rep. Soper presents state flag to Scotland alma mater, hopes to one day establish exchange program

State Rep. Matt Soper presents the Colorado state flag to Professor Peter Mathieson and Professor Jo Shaw at the University of Edinburgh on Aug. 5. The flag ceremony took place in the Old College Quadrangle, where the flag was received by Mathieson, principal and vice chancellor, and Shaw, who is head of Edinburgh Law School. (Courtesy photo/Matt Soper)

A Colorado flag once flown over the state capital now lives permanently in Scotland’s Edinburgh Law School. Each year, Colorado colors will fly high over the University of Edinburgh on Aug. 1 to mark Colorado Day – which commemorates the admittance of Colorado as a state of the Union on Aug. 1, 1876.

The Scottish law school, ranked 23rd in the world for legal studies, is Colorado State Rep. Matt Soper’s alma mater. Soper presented the state flag to university officials in early August, but the trip represents more than honoring his alma mater with the state flag — he also hopes to one day establish an exchange program between Edinburgh’s and Colorado’s students.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

