Representative Lauren Boebert announces congressional staff

Lauren Boebert, representative-elect for the 3rd Congressional District, has announced her senior staff members.
• Jeff Small, chief of staff: Small is a presidential appointee currently serving as senior adviser to U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary (and Rifle, Colorado, native) David Bernhardt. Jeff serves as a senior official on federal land, water, and energy matters. He manages relationships with governors and other elected officials in 11 western states as well as national and local external organizations. Jeff was instrumental in relocating the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters to Grand Junction, was a key contributor to the Administration’s NEPA reforms, and established a western water and agriculture users working group.
Small previously served as executive director of the Congressional Western Caucus, reinvigorating this congressional organization and growing it to a force of more than 75 members in the House, focused on energy dominance and advancing traditional western values. He is a Colorado native who spent his early career holding various political and federal office roles for U.S. Congressmen Ken Buck, Scott McInnis, Mike Coffman, and Scott Tipton. Small also served as legislative director for U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar, authoring 13 bills and 21 amendments into public law as well as passing 70 amendments through the House of Representatives. He was also a policy analyst for the House Freedom Caucus.
• Paige Agostin, legislative director: Agostin is a presidential appointee, currently serving in the Office of the Vice President of the United States as the associate director for Domestic Policy, advising Vice President Mike Pence on all matters of domestic policy related to education, workforce, housing, welfare, life, liberty, law enforcement and technology. She previously held positions as a senior policy advisor to the Under Secretary of Education for programs and policies, the legislative director for Congressman Mark Sanford and as a legislative assistant for U.S. Sen. Rand Paul. Agostin also served as a senior policy analyst for the Americans for Prosperity/Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce.
• Clarice Navarro, district director: Navarro is a presidential appointee, currently serving as executive director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency, where she is charged with directing the administration of $65 billion in federal agricultural funds through 26 offices to Colorado’s ranchers, farmers and producers. From 2012-2017, Navarro was the Colorado State representative for House District 47, serving three terms, where she served as the Behavioral Health Caucus chair for the Colorado Behavioral Health Council. She was also on the Local Government, Business Affairs and Labor Committees. Navarro was named the Colorado Legislator of the Year by Mental Health Colorado. She is a small business owner and also served as a city council Member for two terms.
• Ben Goldey, communications director: Goldey is a presidential appointee, currently serving as press secretary at the U.S. Department of the Interior. He previously served as the communications director for the Congressional Western Caucus and Gosar. Goldey worked for the House Committee on Natural Resources as a spokesman and the digital director. He previously served in the Communications Office of Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.
• Cathy Garcia, Southern Colorado regional director: Garcia has served as the Southern Colorado regional director for U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner since 2015, where she served as a liaison for Gardner to a wide variety of stakeholder groups including constituents, civic leaders, businesses and elected officials Garcia spent six years as the president and CEO of Action 22, the only regional advocacy organization in Southern Colorado. Prior to that, she served as Action 22’s president. She also served as chairman of the Pueblo Area Council of Governments, as a Pueblo City Council member, and as vice president of the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.
• Hogan Peterson, Western Colorado regional director: Peterson has served the past four years as a constituent caseworker and regional representative for Gardner. Peterson has extensive experience advocating for constituents and Western Slope stakeholders ranging from military service academy nominations to wildfire emergency response efforts and addressing local public lands issues including grazing permits. He is a graduate of Colorado Mesa University and an avid outdoorsman. Peterson also serves as a volunteer member of the Mesa County Search and Rescue team.
• Devin Camacho, Southwestern Colorado regional director: Camacho currently serves as secretary of the Colorado Republican State Party. He recently worked as a regional political coordinator on Gardner’s campaign. Camacho was the campaign manager for then-State Rep. Navarro’s reelection campaign. He was elected chairman of the Otero County Republicans at age 19.
• Jeanie Davidovich, scheduler: Davidovich currently serves as the state scheduler for Gardner. She previously served as a caseworker in Gardner’s office, managing an average case load of more than 100 cases, ranging from VA benefit cases to complex immigration cases.
