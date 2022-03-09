Republican Pam Anderson says she wants to 'retore integrity' to Secretary of State's office

Pam Anderson, a Republican from Wheatridge running to unseat Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in the November 2022 race, visited Montrose in late February, continuing her campaign visits across the Western Slope.
Anderson has accused Griswold, a Democrat, of hyperpartisanship. It helped guide her decision to run for Secretary of State.
“The Secretary of State’s office should not be used as a political football,” Anderson said. “It shouldn’t be partisan. I think voters share the same concerns regardless of party or affiliation. They want fair and accurate elections and a fair referee of access to the political process.”
Anderson is armed with plenty of experience, which she believes helps her stand out as a candidate. She was the city clerk in Wheat Ridge before becoming the county clerk and recorder in Jefferson County, a role she held for eight years.
At the time, voters in Jefferson County told her they had hopes to see professionalism restored to the Secretary of State’s office. Anderson’s experience, and desire to remove hyperpartisanship from the office, were key elements in her decision to become a candidate.
“The Secretary of State’s race is the most important one on the ballot given the moment in time we are in around elections and partisanship and polarization,” Anderson said. “It couldn’t be more important to restore a professional back to this office.”
Anderson said she believes there was no wrongdoing during the 2020 presidential election and lauded Colorado’s voting process.
Anderson has also served as executive director for the County Clerk’s Association where she trained local election officials.
Adding to her portfolio, Anderson developed a county-level signature verification audit, which she feels is something Colorado “can continue to expand on.”
“We do a lot of things right here in Colorado and it took time to build that,” Anderson said. “As an early innovator of those processes, I will continue that work as secretary.”
Anderson added that, if elected, she doesn’t have the intention to use the office to raise her political profile, opting to keep the office “above the fray.” She wants to work closely with local elected officials.
“When you are a statewide official, you need to represent the entire state,” Anderson said. “I know how important the relationship is between local government and state. I believe strongly in that and returning to the tradition of secretaries that work collaboratively with local governments is important.”
Anderson and her husband have been small business owners for nearly 15 years. Coupled that with a M.A. in public administration, she’s learned that responsiveness and strong customer service translated well in her role as a clerk and recorder.
During her time in that position, she led around 120 employees in a county with 350,000 voters. Her experience representing a county that she says was politically diverse is what separates her from other candidates.
Anderson also wants to lessen turnover in local and state offices.
“Having someone with a proven record of accountability and improving the process of listening to voters being voter centric, not politics centric, has felt like a call to action for me,” Anderson said.
Anderson, who received an endorsement from Wayne Williams, Griswold’s Republican predecessor, has previously denounced Tina Peters’ bid for Secretary of State. Peters announced her candidacy last month.
