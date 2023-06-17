230617-news-western states

A timberland ecosystem in southwest Oregon, where restoration will focus on the threatened Oregon Coast coho salmon. (Bureau of Land Management)


U.S. House Republicans and GOP Govs. Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Mark Gordon of Wyoming teamed up Thursday to rail against the Bureau of Land Management’s proposed rule to allow conservation leases on federal lands.

Noem and Gordon joined the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee for about half of a 4 1/2 hour hearing that saw Republican members raise familiar objections to the BLM’s proposal that would treat conservation as a use on the same level as mining, oil and gas development or livestock grazing.



