The West End man who initially survived going off Colorado 141 has died, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Robert McLeroy, 82, was the subject of a missing persons report Sept. 2. Multiple agencies searched any likely routes for the Nucla man, coming up empty until Sept. 5, when McLeroy’s grandson floated the San Miguel River in a kayak and spotted the barely visible wreckage of the man’s car.
McLeroy was on the bank; it is thought he’d gotten out of the car after it went down a 15-foot embankment and tried to climb up to the road, but fell.
He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. McLeroy died Sept. 15, a “heartbreaking” end to a hopeful rescue, Sheriff Gene Lillard said, extending his department’s condolences.
A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Nucla Baptist Church, to be followed by a celebration of life potluck at the First Park Community Center (Moose Lodge).
