Montrose resident Gabriel Lucero has experienced ongoing issues with the collapsed storm drain located at his parent’s home on the southeast corner of South Fifth Street and Junction Avenue.
The city replaced a 12-inch pipe line with a 10-inch pipe, leaving the area more unstable.
Lucero said that he was told the issue would be resolved by Wednesday, Feb. 3, but the problem with the hole caused by the collapsed storm drain has only gotten worse.
While the city had told him they would come back out and pack down the ground further if more issues arose, Lucero hasn’t heard back.
Lucero’s 30 years of background as a civil engineer left him questioning the work on the project.
“The more you dig, the more a bigger hole is going to settle, and then it becomes a bigger problem in the future.” Lucero said.
“I talked to them. I talked to the city engineer who responded and apologized. I just wanted a workable solution, but it’s been two weeks and I haven’t heard anything.”
Lucero has taught construction methods and worked in hydraulics, and said the work done on the collapsed storm drain was not done correctly.
“I work with contractors all the timeーI design and write specs. I know the business well.” Lucero said.
“They only had to work two days and dig two feet wide to replace a pipe. It wasn’t anything big.”
Lucero said that if the equipment brought on site to pack down the dirt in the hole was used, it wasn’t used correctly.
I went over there the next morning and they were just throwing dirt in, Lucero said.
The issue started with the city hooking the original pipeline to a manhole on his property in the 70s.
City construction workers told Lucero that due to property easement rights, they “could do what they wanted” in terms of construction.
“I checked into the property easement rights, and it wasn’t even documented.” Lucero said.
“It’s out of the road easements. They don’t have an easement through there.”
Property easements on Junction Avenue can go as far up as a resident’s front door, so when placing the manhole in the 70s, Lucero’s father made sure to put it far back enough so it wouldn’t be on city property.
“They didn’t even know about this.” Lucero said.
The city told Lucero that the pipe ran in the opposite direction of the manhole located near the collapsed storm drain, instead of on the manhole. I gave them all of the information I knew, but they told me I was wrong and had no property rights to that manhole.”
Lucero said that there was no documentation indicating the city had rights to the manhole.
“I wouldn’t mind working with them, but they haven’t addressed anything I asked them to do. This is wrong.”
Public Works Manager Jim Scheid plans to reach out to Lucero and have the project fixed immediately.
“The project was completed a couple of weeks ago, but if there are any issues, we want to fix that right away.” Scheid said.
