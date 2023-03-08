Residential real estate market could stabilize this year

After a few years of what some local experts call “insanity,” during which multiple offers on homes were the norm and buyers had to make decisions within hours of viewing a property to snap it up, the residential real estate market in Montrose County may be marked by stability in 2023. However, this steadier market still looks different than the Montrose of the past.
What’s going on?
“We’re not in a feeding frenzy anymore,” said Jimmy Kleager, Coldwell Banker’s Western Slope area managing director. He said buyers now have more time to think about decisions than they did in 2020 and 2021, as increased interest rates have caused the market to slow down.
Early data show inventory is still low in Montrose County, and sale prices are comparable to last year’s numbers.
According to data from Colorado Realtors, 34 new single-family homes were listed this January, a decrease from last January’s 47. Average and median sale prices have shifted by less than 2%, with the average price climbing from $432,327 last January to $438,334 this January and the median dropping from $384,000 to $380,100.
Donna Justin, managing broker at Berkshire Hathaway’s Montrose office, said she expects prices to remain somewhat steady throughout the year, if not dip slightly.
Market behavior is tied to interest rates, which have climbed sharply since the end of 2021. However, Kleager said they may begin dipping again toward the end of this year.
Information from Freddie Mac shows interest rates for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hit historic lows during the pandemic, dipping below 3% in the summer of 2020 and remaining below 4% until last spring. As of March 2, this rate is now 6.5%, down from a high of 7.08% last fall.
If rates again dip below 5% Kleager believes more buyers and sellers will enter the market. But, he advised buyers to “Marry the house, date the rate,” noting homes can be refinanced, and the current market gives them more time to be discerning in their purchases.
After years of being a “seller’s market” due to the low rates, Justin said the market may now be in a more equitable place. She said last summer homes sat on the market for close to 60 days, while now that number is closer to 75.
“Things are staying on the market a little bit longer, but not a lot longer,” Justin said.
In the past few years, she recalls seeing multiple offers on nearly every listing, though nowadays she said this is only common on properties that are priced well.
She noted the real estate market is often slower toward the beginning of the year and expects things to pick up this month since the holiday season has passed and families hoping to move at the end of the school year may start looking in the spring.
Who’s buying?
Local agents say buyers are coming from all over to live on the Western Slope, and while some homes are selling to second-home buyers and investors, a majority are likely going to buyers looking to live on the property.
Justin believes owners looking to live on-site are the most common, followed by second-home buyers and then investors.
“People want to live here,” she said of Colorado and the Western Slope, and buyers are coming from as close as Grand Junction as well as the other side of the country.
Debi Harmon, owner of 20 Sleeps West Real Estate, said she is working with primarily owner-occupants and that many buyers are retirees.
Many, she said, don’t even flinch at the high interest rates, which can make the market tough for local buyers.
“I'm working with six different buyers and not one of them is local,” Harmon said, noting that three are from other parts of Colorado and three are from out-of-state.
How did we get here?
Despite the stabilization, Harmon, who has over 15 years of real estate experience on the Western Slope, remembers the days when home prices in Montrose County were a far cry from today's going rate.
She provided the Daily Press with data from the Colorado Real Estate Network Multiple Listing Service from 2013, which paint a picture of a very different market. That year, 1,132 residential properties (which could include properties that aren’t single-family homes) were listed, 629 sold and the median sale price was just $158,000.
Harmon explained that multiple foreclosures hit the market following the Great Recession, and many properties were bought up by investors coming from the Front Range and other parts of the country. With low prices compared to major markets, the Western Slope properties were attractive to investors who were priced out of big-city markets. She remembers one buyer who paid cash for three properties.
Harmon said with higher prices and interest rates, Montrose County isn’t as attractive to investors as it was ten years ago — but those low prices are long gone, too, for first-time homebuyers looking for a place to live.