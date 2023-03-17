Residents bring concerns, ideas to junk ordinance talk

Ron Reed offers his thoughts on proposed revisions to the county's junk ordinance. The county held an informal meeting for feedback on Thursday, March 16. The revised ordinance has not been approved. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Montrose County commissioners asked for input on possible changes to the county junk ordinance — and input, they received.

People filled the public works meeting room Thursday evening, with more than one person pointing out what is junk to one person has value to another. Still others wanted to know how potential “junk” like unlicensed vehicles harmed anyone’s safety, health or welfare, while mobile home park owners wanted commissioners to consider how the proposed changes might worsen their situation as landlords.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

