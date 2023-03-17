Residents bring concerns, ideas to junk ordinance talk

Montrose County commissioners asked for input on possible changes to the county junk ordinance — and input, they received.
People filled the public works meeting room Thursday evening, with more than one person pointing out what is junk to one person has value to another. Still others wanted to know how potential “junk” like unlicensed vehicles harmed anyone’s safety, health or welfare, while mobile home park owners wanted commissioners to consider how the proposed changes might worsen their situation as landlords.
“One problem I see is in the definition of junk,” county resident Ron Reed said. “If I’ve got a ’63 Corvette that isn’t licensed, that’s sitting there … the car is worth over $100,000. But by your definition it can be considered junk. And obviously, it’s not junk. We have many of these vehicles around. Now we’re into the old ‘one man’s junk is another man’s treasure’ type thing, only the reality of it is, there’s not a person in this room that would deny that a car like that is not junk.”
Just before Reed spoke, Travis Lorentz expressed fears that the county would deem his deceased son’s vehicles as “junk.” Toward the end of the informal meeting, a woman detailed how a 50-year-old VW bus her grandfather gave her was of high value to her, even if it wasn’t to others.
“Maybe your grandfather gave you a watch. Mine gave me that because he was a salvage yard owner. And that’s not just junk. It’s property and if you’re going to take property away … you better have a really good reason,” said the woman, who did not state her name.
She wanted to know just how an old vehicle created a “health and safety” issue, as defined in the ordinance, saying that her vehicle, unlike working vehicles on the road, has not killed or maimed anyone.
“I don’t see people flooding the hospitals over junk. I don’t see people dying over junk,” she said.
Thursday’s discussion was not a formal public hearing. The county commissioners are not yet making a decision on an updated junk ordinance — and because it is a county ordinance, it only would apply to areas not incorporated as a town or municipality.
Instead, commissioners and staff were sounding out the public for their concerns and suggestion, picking up anew an update attempt in 2019 that fell by the wayside. Complaints and concerns about the keeping of junk and rubbish continued since that time, Commissioner Sue Hansen said at the start of the presentation.
The proposed changes do not apply to properties zoned as agricultural (regardless of whether they are actively used for agriculture) or commercial. Major proposed revisions would add all properties zoned as general residential, manufactured residential, and multi-family residential, regardless lot size. At present, such properties are only subject to the existing ordinance if they are an acre or less. Allowing junk on some parcels but not others because of size isn’t always fair, Assistant County Attorney Joe Gaffney said
The working draft also adds language to clarify what information is needed for the county to proceed with a complaint. If information such as a name or address is missing, there isn’t much the county can do, Gaffney said. Other clarifying language would direct complaints to the county planning department to start with, and states the county isn’t obligated to investigate complaints that don’t meet definitions.
“We want to make certain that if we move forward on a complaint that there is a legitimate backing for it, that there is a legitimate basis to do so before we start sending people out, before we start investigating these issues,” Gaffney said.
The proposed update also contains provisions to reduce a violator’s ability to evade receipt of official notice; at present, a person might be able to duck the process by not signing for the notice, the attorney said.
Due to new state law, violating the junk ordinance changes from a petty offense to a civil infraction.
The proposed ordinance further clarifies “fence” to define what sorts of barriers would be appropriate for shielding the junk from view.
“There is no overall prohibition for junk on residential property. It’s that it has to be not visible from the street,” Gaffney said. “One of the ways you can shield that is with a fence.” However, he said, the county code enforcement officer encountered situations in which the “fence” was itself classifiable as junk.
“That hardly solved the problem. I think this will help clarify and hopefully add one less step and one less conversation and hopefully make it clear from the beginning what the expectation is,” Gaffney said.
Audience members later brought up that some junk isn’t visible from the road, but certainly is visible from abutting properties.
Gaffney reread the provision to clarify: the ordinance states junk should not be visible from beyond the property, not just concealed from view from the street.
The proposed ordinance also draws more of a distinction between “junk” and “rubbish.”
Generally, junk would be larger items, less likely to move from one property to another and unlikely to be a nuisance as long as it is not visible. Rubbish would be debris such as household waste that could travel onto other property if it isn’t contained.
“Junk is something that can be an eyesore, it can be a danger if kids go play on it. Rubbish is trash that can blow onto your neighbor’s property, something to that effect,” Gaffney said.
Some properties might fall under both junk and rubbish, one speaker noted, telling of places near Ogden Road where people have put up plastic shelters around their items, only to have those shelters collapse and add to the mess. “My only concern is, let’s help the community learn to take care of their property so it’s not full of junk and rubbish,” he said.
Others spoke of green waste, composting, and noted the ordinance appears to say trash bags are allowed on properties if they are properly closed. That’s a problem, it was said, since trash bags can be torn open, attract pests, or even accumulate unlimited just because they are sealed.
Tom Johnson was concerned about a provision that would hold liable the person who owns the property where a violation occurs, even if the violation was committed by a tenant or another person.
“I have a major problem with that in that I have a mobile home park. The Colorado Mobile Home Park Act is taking my right to enforce my rules. Could you change that to ‘parties in possession’?” he said.
Gaffney understood the language in the act to mean its enforcement provisions could be superseded by a local ordinances if the latter were more stringent.
Johnson said the last time he had a discussion with the state, he was told to rely on the county for enforcement. “And now you’re telling me that I’m going to be liable. … If you could work with them to work that stipulation out, that would be great.”
Johnson said he feared being held liable under the county ordinance, even after serving an eviction notice on a tenant. Among other provisions, the Mobile Home Park Act extended the time a mobile home owner has to get out of a mobile home park after a court-issued eviction order. The act has been updated and amended a two times since its initial passage in 2019.
Johnson worried that because of the way the county ordinance is written, he could be racking up hefty fines during that period if the park tenant under an eviction order was violating the junk ordinance.
Matt Miles, who also owns manufactured home communities in the county, later asked Gaffney to make sure that a more stringent local ordinance would supersede, and offered to have his attorney work with the county. He wants a local ordinance that he can fall back on, since, he said, the Colorado Mobile Home Park Act has made it hard to enforce the terms to which those in his communities agree. If the county has rules in place, he has some enforcement power, he said. Because of that, Miles is hopeful the county might include rules that are similar to the terms to which his tenants agree.
Miles said that although it was well-intended, the act reduced his ability to enforce the rules and regulations in place to protect his property.
Another man who spoke suggested the county add language for “reasonable progress” on remediating junk, rather than starting with a hard and fast timeline for getting it done. People need time to be able to afford junk removal, which does not come cheap, he said.