Residents call for education after bogus panhandling

Montrose residents are seeking more education for the public concerning the resources available to homeless individuals, after witnessing an apparent panhandling scam recently.
Mark Vidman said when he pulled into a local grocery store’s lot in January, he first noticed a vehicle parked oddly. He then watched as a well-dressed man stepped out of the later model SUV with blankets. A woman — whose appearance was rougher — also got out, and positioned herself on the blankets, along with a dog and a sign that said “Anything helps.”
“It’s like he sent her to work. It was blatant. This was not a homeless situation,” Vidman said.
On the same day, his son and mother-in-law went to the same store and saw the same woman asking for help, he also said. They gave her an orange, but she threw it away when she thought they were out of sight, Vidman said.
Vidman and his wife, Jennifer, were concerned about the incident because, he said, they do not want to see people scammed out of hard-earned money, and also because panhandling schemes harm people who genuinely do need help. They want people to refer panhandlers to local services and resources — but not to hand out cash.
“Local resources should know what services are out there. Let’s keep our community functioning on a higher honor system,” Jennifer Vidman said.
“I just feel like if Montrose is putting effort into homelessness, honestly, I think there should be a ban on panhandlers,” she also said.
Montrose does not have an ordinance prohibiting panhandling, and it has watched as courts struck down ordinances in Grand Junction, Colorado Springs and Denver, City of Montrose Attorney Stephen Alcorn said.
“We’ve been following pretty closely all those cities as they get sued for their panhandling ordinance. Courts have held that panhandling is a form of free speech and cities can’t pass an ordinance that would restrict that right,” Alcorn said.
“Most of our panhandling happens, however, on private property, and there is no right to panhandle on those.”
In such instances, property owners can have panhandlers removed, and if they return, they may be cited for trespassing.
“That is almost all the complaints we’re getting … panhandling on private property. I would suggest if people are frustrated and concerned about that, that they make a complaint with a (store) manager,” Alcorn said.
The situation is different when a person is panhandling on a public right of way, such as a sidewalk — people have the right to be on a public right of way. And, in Montrose, they cannot be cited for loitering unless they are under 18.
“Montrose has a very odd loitering ordinance. It only applies to people under the age of 18,” Alcorn said. “Pretty much any loitering ordinance that has been challenged has been defeated, right down to the right to sleep in public places and things like that. It’s one of those things that, pretty much every day, we’re following cases.”
Alcorn also said people panhandle under false pretenses.
“Everybody is aware of individuals that are out there. They pack up at the end of their shift, as it were, and they get into a fairly nice car and drive off,” he said.
“But it’s not illegal to panhandle.”
Vidman said he hopes there can be more awareness. Other cities have posted signs in areas where panhandlers proliferate, which state “handouts don’t help,” and perhaps Montrose businesses could consider doing something similar, he said.
“At least some part of this goes out to public education and awareness,” Vidman said, adding his concern is with scammers, not with people who are genuinely homeless.
“It’s an interesting, multifaceted issue. On one hand, the right to free speech and assembly, as a former military guy, I appreciate those views. I would encourage the homeless to get help and if somebody can help them, I’m all for that,” he said.
“It’s hard to sort out a situation, but when it’s brazen and blatant, it’s not. When there are questions, I’m all for helping people, trying to get them the help they need. People that need help should get it. People that don’t ought to go find themselves a job.”
Vidman said he wasn’t trying to suggest that everyone who might beg for money is necessarily being dishonest, just that there are often better ways to offer assistance.
“You want to be able to trust the people you think you’re helping,” Jennifer Vidman said. “Give a hand up, not a handout.”
Local charity founder and advocate for homeless people Garey Martinez agreed it is better to meet specific needs, or refer to services, than to give money.
Martinez gives away boxes of food weekly and, five days a week, serves lunch at the Montrose Methodist Church for those who are hungry. He is also a member of the Montrose Lighthouse board; the Lighthouse is an emergency, overnight shelter open in the winter months.
“I never give cash to anybody. If there is a need we can establish that is legitimate, such as gas to get to Grand Junction, I will actually go down and put the gas in for them,” he said.
Similarly, if he is in charge of money being expended to help people with rent or utilities, the check does not go to the individual, but to the landlord or utility company.
“Nobody gets cash for anything, anytime, any way. That’s what I recommend to everyone that I work with,” Martinez said.
Alcorn, who grew up as a preacher’s son, remembers people coming to the parsonage door looking for help. He made recommendations similar to Martinez’s.
“I think what I was taught at an early age is still true: refer the people to an agency that is better able to assist, whether it be MADA (Mexican American Development Association), the Salvation Army, Lighthouse, one of these agencies that would be in a better situation to assess or help them, rather than just random people on the street,” Alcorn said.
Martinez also mentioned MADA and the Lighthouse, as well as ways the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans attempts to assist veterans in need; Montrose County Human Services and local churches.
“There are a lot of resources here, especially through the churches,” he said.
Although it is unfortunate, people do pretend to be indigent in order to beg money, Martinez said.
“I don’t know what you can do other than recognize it,” he said.
Local resources
• Lunches served Monday - Friday, noon - 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., through Garey Martinez and Shepherd’s Hand. The church also serves a meal at 5 p.m. Sundays.
• Shepherd’s Hand distributes food boxes to anyone who is hungry, with enough food for three days, for each member of a household, plus seasonal extras, such as fruit and vegetables. Distribution takes place twice a week at Cedar Creek Church, 222 S. Townsend Ave., Monday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., and Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 1840 E. Niagara Road.
To find out how to help Shepherd’s Hand, call Garey Martinez at 970-433-3690 or visit www.shepherdshandmontrose.org.
• MADA: 17 N. Sixth St., Montrose, 970-249-4774. Offers emergency assistance such as food, used clothing, help with paperwork, lockers, showers, use of phone or computer, and a place to receive mail.
• Haven House Transitional Living Center, 4806 N. River Road, Olathe, havenhousehomeless.com. Provides transitional living and programs for up to 18 months for qualified families, to transition them from homelessness to sustainability.
• Sharing Ministries, a commodities distribution site and food bank, 49 N. First St., sharingministries.com.
• The Association of Montrose Churches Rent and Utilities Fund provides assistance on an application basis; inquire by calling First Presbyterian Church, 970-249-4732.
• Montrose Lighthouse provides overnight shelter November through April at a location in north Montrose. Guests must comply with rules and meet at a designated pickup spot each night; info@montrose-lighthouse.org.
