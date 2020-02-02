Residents cheer, jeer proposed junk ordinance

Montrose County officials seeking input on expanding the junk ordinance to residential, non-agricultural property of up to 3 acres found input aplenty Wednesday evening.
The county’s current junk ordinance applies to residential parcels 1 acre or smaller, where agriculture is not a primary use. Neither the current ordinance, nor the proposed one, applies to commercial or industrial properties.
Daniel Lambert, a longtime county resident, said he questioned the "overall spirit" of the proposed revision.
"Our country is founded on private property rights and the ability to use your property as you wish to make money ... It wasn't founded on, 'Oh, my neighbors might not like my property.’ You've got to put liberty first, and if that upsets a neighbor, the neighbor doesn't have to look at your place," he said.
"All this ordinance does is impose the will of others on a private property owner and to me, that is a disaster in the making. Once you start doing that, you're on a downhill slide. There's no end to it. Pretty soon, there are no private property rights. It's just ridiculous,” Lambert said.
Others pointed to how their private property rights are damaged when neighboring parcels are strewn with unsightly junk, or when the owner is allowing others to dump trash there.
“I’ve been to several meetings where private property rights come up,” said resident Mike Wilson. “I’m a proponent of private property rights, but I do believe that you have your own property rights, that others ought not to be able to impinge on yours. There’s a reason you can’t just put certain things (on it) because of health and safety.”
He and Lambert were among several to speak at an open house Wednesday, which the county hosted to explain the revision and hear concerns.
A version of the expanded ordinance had passed on first reading last year, with residents speaking out in favor, but commissioners pulled it back after hearing from others who were opposed. They decided to gather more input.
Lambert was not alone in addressing private property rights Wednesday; others also said their neighbors should not be able to use the county to dictate how properties are kept. Montrose County has code that applies to when a health hazard is present, some noted.
Rodger Griffin, whose property is too large to fall under either the existing or proposed ordinance, was concerned about the junk restrictions being expanded to the point they one day include his land. County Land Use Director Steve White acknowledged that concern as “where do you stop?”
“You don’t,” resident Ken Dolezal said. “I think it should cover everybody equally. You can’t have rubbish on a half acre … or 30 acres, or 30,000 acres. It doesn’t make sense to limit it to a certain size. If you’re going to do it, you’ve got to treat everybody equally.”
The county is not contemplating a blanket junk ordinance. Lot sizes of 3 acres or below means a property has been subdivided and falls under those regulations, it was said.
Kevin Eber went on to agree with Dolezal, but first asked what the ordinance’s overall purpose was — whether it was for curb appeal, or to persuade visitors the county doesn’t have a junk problem.
A bit of both, White said, but primarily, health. Debris, such as old tires, can attract vermin and heavy insect activity, for instance, he said.
The county’s health department may be able to act when trash creates a public health hazard, but the expanded ordinance is geared toward people who simply mound their property with junk, he White indicated.
“There’s nothing the county can do. Unless it moves to a health violation, our health department might be able to do something, but it would not be addressed under junk or litter, because there is no junk ordinance on property that isn’t affected by the current county code,” he said.
“We have a lot of people complain. They complain about lower property values.”
That prompted Eber to ask about language in the ordinance indicating that junk has to be visible from the road before enforcement mechanisms kick in.
“Something might not be visible from the road, but it might be visible from 20 nearby properties. So you’re definitely affecting 20 residents. The people who drive by on the road, I don’t care about. I’m the one living 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with a junkyard,” Eber said.
“What we can’t see, we don’t know. That’s the struggle,” White said. The focus, for now, is what is visible from a public right of way, he also said.
“But the point is that his health, if his neighbor is doing something, you might not be able to see something from the road, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s rubbish or junk,” Dolezal said.
White reiterated the distinction between what county health is able to do when there is a public risk and what the junk ordinance can apply to.
The county bears the burden of proof when alleging a violation of its ordinances, Assistant County Attorney Lane Thomasson said.
Sara Griffin, an artist, said what someone else deems junk may be what she uses to create her pieces. The language of the ordinance, she said, is “very subjective.”
Thomasson said the county does not just march onto property and seize possessions when someone complains about rubbish. People are given time to abate the issue; additionally, the county bears the burden of proof if it does issue a citation.
“Junk” remains in the eye of the beholder, Lambert indicated. “I don’t have junk, I have acres of under-appreciated goods,” he said, to appreciative laughter.
“I am 100 percent against any ordinance that has anything to do with any encroachment upon people’s private property rights,” Lambert said earlier.
Eber said he, too, has property rights.
“I do respect people’s property rights, including my own. My property value drops when my neighbor turns his property into a junkyard. That’s why we have rules and regulations and codes and all that,” he said.
“ … These things help us all live together.”
Wednesday’s open house was not a formal public hearing. Attendees were encouraged to put their concerns in writing, so it could become part of the record commissioners will review in making their decision. Residents can also email comments and do not have to have attended the open house to do so.
Ordinance details
A proposed change to the Montrose County rubbish and junk ordinance that now applies to parcels 1 acre or smaller would apply restrictions to lots 3 acres or smaller.
It does not apply to ag equipment or implements; commercial and industrial property or to things not visible from a public roadway.
Enforcement is complaint-driven and the county will not investigate anonymous complaints. The county code enforcement officer undertakes the investigations.
Common items that would be considered rubbish or junk include: garbage, litter, dead animals, newspaper/cardboard, household appliances, furniture, sporting equipment and the like; unlicensed or inoperable vehicles and vehicle parts.
County commissioners continue to accept input. Reach Commissioner Keith Caddy at kcaddy@montrosecounty.net; Commissioner Sue Hansen at shansen@montrosecounty.net and Commissioner Roger Rash at rrash@montrosecounty.net.
