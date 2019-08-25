The overflowing of Montrose residents’ support for the 12th Annual Bosom Buddies golf tournament was heartwarming for Belynda Prehn, who helped put on the event.
On Tuesday, Aug. 20, around 100 golfers — men and women all donning some kind of pink garb — hit the links during the annual tournament at Cobble Creek Golf Course.
Prehn said initial estimates have the tournament raising about $15,000, but not all checks have been received. The money will stay locally to help Bosom Buddies of Southwestern Colorado — a breast cancer support group.
“People have been so generous,” said Prehn, who is a two-year breast cancer survivor. “... It was just an amazing day.”
Prehn and Phoebe Benziger were the co-chairwomen of the Cobble Creek Women’s Golf Association (CCWGA) Bosom Buddies committee, who helped host the tournament this year.
As part of the tourney, a luncheon was held afterward. During that time they presented a scholarship to Maria Herrera whose grandmother, Ann Jones, recently passed away from breast cancer at the age of 60.
Herrera, 22, currently goes to a private college, where she’s studying to become a teacher. The scholarship funds have played an important role in why she’s able to continue going to school, Prehn said.
“It was very emotional,” she said. “And it touched on a more personal note for people who understand what people go through when anybody in their family has any form of cancer.”
Montrose Area Woodturners presented wig stands for women who are currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment, Prehn said.
Last year Bosom Buddies was able to help 451 people with services equaling about $72,000 in financial assistance. The organization’s fundraising also goes to providing year-round offerings like counseling for families and weekly support meetings (noon, Wednesday, 45 S. Fifth St. in Montrose).
Additionally, Bosom Buddies holds a walk/run fundraiser every October. Every dollar raised is spent among the three counties it serves: Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties.
It also raises money to help pay for mammograms and related medical expenses; helps connect patients with hats, scarves, wigs, bras and prostheses; helps with limited travel expenses; helps pay for counseling services for children of patients and also awards scholarships to patients’ children, and breast cancer survivors.
The tournament’s funds from Tuesday will help those needing such assistance, Prehn said.
“It (goes) to things that people need to survive when you get breast cancer,” she said.
If any woman needs financial assistance for diagnostics, they can apply at bosombuddiesswc.org. Children can qualify for a scholarship if their parent or guardian has been diagnosed with breast cancer some time in the parent’s or guardian’s life.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.