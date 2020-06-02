Residents in Montrose, surrounding counties find increased help from SNAP benefits and nonprofits

Amy Rowan, care coordination supervisor at Tri-County Health Network, has had no shortage of meetings the past few months.
“I was looking at the meetings that I had in March, and I had about 80 hours,” she said. “In April, I had about 112 hours of meetings. I haven’t even added up May yet.”
Rowan is just one of many community members who has increased her hours during the pandemic. Residents in the community who are food insecure, and those considered at-risk, have received a lot of support.
Community volunteers haven’t shied away from putting in extra time, either.
When she thought about how many hours each individual has personally put in, Rowan indicated it would be hard to wrap her head around how high the number would be.
“Every organization that’s been involved with food, they’ve stepped up,” Rowan said. “They’ve been out delivering the boxes, delivering the food carts. I would say there’s been a lot of overtime for the employees that have been helping around food insecurities.”
“It would be interesting if there was a way to calculate all the man hours that have been put in,” she added.
Rowan said an increase in applications for food benefits is part of what’s driving the increased hours employees are logging.
But the employees have been able to meet those demands. It’s part of a community effort that’s been collaborative since Day 1, Rowan said.
“I’ve been really grateful for all the collaborations and all the partnerships that have come together,” Rowan said. “It’s been really good for each organization to understand what each organization is doing.
“A lot of people in a lot of organizations that aren’t usually involved with resource development have come together and have joined hands to make sure that our community members have food,” Rowan added.
Many people Tri-County was already working with were already living in poverty. Less work, and loss of jobs, struck them hard.
“If we can help them with food resources, then that helps them pay their rent and utilities because they’re not putting that money toward food,” Rowan said.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has provided a huge boost for those seeking food benefits. Rowan said Jennifer Sherwood, director of Montrose County Human Services, announced every person who was on SNAP received full benefits — a single individual saw an increase to $192, while families with children have also seen an increase in SNAP benefits.
“They are so grateful,” Rowan said. “The families that we’ve been talking to, when we bring up food insecurities, that’s not their worry right now because the SNAP benefits have increased and people can go to the food banks and get food boxes.”
Tri-County Health Network has access to PEAK, which allows them to help residents in Delta, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties apply for SNAP benefits. It’s a quick process, and even though there’s been a sizable increase in applications, the network has moved efficiently in getting those applications approved, Rowan indicated.
Many organizations that provide food have maintained the normal schedule, but a few have seen some recent updates.
In mid-May, Valley Food Partnership started a new food box project with curbside pickup at the Montrose Farmers Market. Last week, VFP began to provide pre-packed food boxes as a curbside option. VFP announced on Facebook it is looking for ways to begin delivering food boxes to those who are unable to visit the market.
The Montrose County School District is continuing its efforts to serve lunch bags. Meals can be picked up at Montrose High School and Olathe Elementary School. This will run through Aug. 7. Pick up times are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
Rowan indicated there has been some movement for the senior center to open July 1, but there is no confirmed date for its reopening.
