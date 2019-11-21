The county has heard the complaints for years: Junk piling up on properties that are too large to fall under its junk ordinance and therefore, not subject to enforcement action; or properties stacked with junk in general agriculture zones, which are exempt from current junk regulations, even when no agrarian activity is taking place on them.
Changes could be coming. Montrose County commissioners are considering a new junk ordinance that would apply to larger parcels, instead of to parcels 1 acre or less, and that would apply to general residential, manufactured home residential, multi-family residential and general ag-zoned property “that is not in use for agricultural purposes.”
Commissioners were not of one mind when they discussed it Wednesday — Roger Rash raised concerns over property rights; Keith Caddy wanted the ordinance to apply to 4 or more acres and Sue Hansen asked staff to gather more information, so the best decision could be made.
Those who spoke during the first reading for the proposed new ordinance want changes, though.
Grand Mesa Drive resident Matt Goldasitch pointed to a 22-acre parcel in the county that, though it is zoned for general agriculture, is not being used that way.
“We need to look at that,” he said, also asking the county to consider problem properties that lie within the city limits.
Some of the solutions in the ordinance, such as requiring people to fence off their junk, are not adequate, he said.
“That really doesn’t alleviate the next-door neighbor who has to worry about the vermin. … I just don’t think it’s a good option.”
Goldasitch also directed commissioners’ attention to what he characterized as a large junkyard, an “eyesore,” but it is on property zoned commercial.
The ordinance creates mechanisms for enforcement, including appeals and timelines. It also provides steps for emergency action when there is an immediate health risk.
Failure to correct a violation in accordance with the ordinance would allow the county to get a court warrant to go onto problem property and abate the junk. The county could impound material that has retail or salvage value.
If such items are not reclaimed within 90 days of seizure, they can be disposed of.
Property that is claimed will be released only when the land from which it was impounded is in compliance with the ordinance and storage costs are paid in full, per the proposed new ordinance.
Goldasitch said he didn’t think it should be the county’s responsibility to store the items deemed as junk.
He also said some people need financial help in clearing junk from their property.
Resident Sue Schmidt said she wants to see larger properties fall under the junk ordinance, too. She presented examples of properties zoned for agriculture, but which are “used as a junkyard.” One of her examples would be excluded from even the current form of the revised ordinance because it is 4 acres, not three. This property is “a scrapyard,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said she supports agriculture, but not what she has seen happening on some properties in the general ag zone.
“Farmland is really important to us. We don’t want a junkyard there,” she said. “ … There are consequences if (agricultural land) is turned into a junkyard.”
County resident Mary Rusnak said she has nothing against farm equipment and the like.
“It’s the fact that the people are taking their land and they’re bringing in … automobiles. They’re chopping them up or letting them sit there. They’re not destitute people. They’re lining the fence lines; they’re stacking them up on the hills. They’re not using the property for agriculture,” she said.
“We all have to look at the squalor. It’s not just the cars.”
Rusnak said some of her neighbors are willing to sign a petition to get the junk handled.
“I think the county needs to look at long-range plans,” said Ken Dolezal, who lives on 67.25 Road, near Browns Ranch. A property down the road from him is “covered” with junk he said, but added it might lie within the city limits.
“In the long range, these sorts of places need to be removed or diminished,” said Dolezal, who spoke just before Rusnak. He also asked why there should be any max acreage limitation when it comes to the junk ordinance.
“I do believe it is necessary to perhaps do a further inventory with the assessor to look at the size and number of properties that are involved in being junkyards, in essence,” Dolezal said.
Caddy said he favored an ordinance that would apply to properties of up to 4 acres, because he has seen some properties that are just above 3 acres that “definitely are not agriculture.” A 4-acre provision would provide a buffer, the commissioner said.
Some property owners may be able to demonstrate they in fact use the property for agriculture, Caddy also said: “But there are a lot out there that just created a larger junkyard.”
Hansen said the proposed ordinance isn’t designed to target specific properties. “This ordinance is not directed toward any single residence,” she said. “ … Since I’ve been a commissioner, I’ve had numerous comments about junk.”
Hansen floated the possibility of exploring ways to gather good data indicating property size, with relation to agricultural activities.
Rash offered concerns with the ordinance. “We are an agriculture community and I don’t want to lose sight of that. We do have property rights as well,” he said.
Health and environmental issues can be presented to the county health department, Rash said.
“It’s not something I think the county wants to wade into too deeply.”
He offered the example of having a few non-running trucks that were kept in order and did not present a health issue. If someone came and told him he had to get rid of them, he would be “very offended,” Rash said.
He also worried the ordinance could be misused.
“The other issue I have is people using this as retaliation (against neighbors). I think we need to be very, very careful,” Rash said.
“ … I think we need to go in baby steps. We can change the size later.”
Hansen said it is the job of commissioners to “be wise” and look into the matter. Some of the junk issues that have been described are well in excess of just a few cars, she said. “This has been on the table a long time,” Hansen added, telling commenters their concerns would be considered.
Caddy reiterated that the size of property to which the ordinance can be applied should be increased to 4 acres. Personal property rights exist within the confines of health regulations, he said, although, he added, he does not want to adversely affect agriculture.
A number of complaints have also been received about properties zoned as commercial where the only activity is residential, County Planning and Development Director Steve White said. In those instances, the ordinance would be enforceable.
“It was kind of a gap in the code that we’re filling,” he said later Wednesday.
The county is able to consider a new junk ordinance in part because there is now a full-time code enforcement officer, available through the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, he also said.
White will act on the commissioners’ direction to obtain more data to help the county better determine how properties zoned for general agriculture are used. Such information will help guide further discussion as to the lot size to which the ordinance should be applicable. Updates would be provided to the public prior to a second reading of the ordinance.
