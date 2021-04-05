The surprise was held at Centennial Plaza following the groundbreaking ceremony for the planned Montrose Police Department Public Safety Complex.
The sheriff’s office and the city had kept the ceremony a secret, wanting to make sure retiring municipal Judge Richard Brown was there and surprised for a swearing-in as a “special deputy,” an honorary distinction.
Former Montrose Police Chief Tom Chinn swore Brown in as an honorary peace officer, congratulating the judge on his upcoming retirement.
“We have something unusual happening today,” Chinn said of the ceremony.
“Usually he’s the one who swears us in, and today it has been the reverse. It’s truly an honor.”
Chinn said that Brown has contributed much to the city, county and sub-judicial district over the past 19 years.
Brown first came to Montrose in 1972 and was appointed to the Montrose County Court in 1975 by Gov. Richard Lamm.
He went on to earn an appointment as a district judge in the early 1990s. Following his retirement from the position in 2002, Brown served as municipal court judge for the City of Montrose.
Since the position is part time, Brown also worked in private practice mediation between 2002-2018, handling about 1,200 cases and meeting attorneys from across the state.
District courts primarily handles felony cases.
For Brown, municipal court was different, describing it as a “people’s court, a grassroot’s court.”
It’s at this level where violations of municipal codes and ordinances such as shoplifting, lower-level thefts, animal complaints and traffic violations, are handled.
The judge formed tight-knit relationships with his officers and leaves behind a legacy of friendship, compassion and fairness.
“I go back a long ways with these guys and we’ve seen a lot of things,” Brown said, asking everyone to keep his team in their “heart and bless them.”
“There’s not many people who know what they go through on a daily basis.”
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said that Brown had sworn him in as the 21st sheriff for Montrose County and was now honored to reciprocate the swearing in.
After Brown’s swearing in as an honorary peace officer, Lillard swore him in as an honorary deputy sheriff.
Brown was presented with a plaque from Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall. The plaque held both the Montrose Police Department and the Montrose County badge.
“I don’t know how this was kept a secret from me,” said Brown tearfully.
“It’s truly been a blessing and an honor for me, and I couldn’t ask for anything else.”
Brown thanked the city council for the opportunity to serve, as well as his family and colleagues for their support for over the past 19 years.
Mayor Barbara Bynum said that Brown has wanted to retire for a number of years but that council has often asked him to stay longer.
“Judge Brown has decided it was time to enjoy his family and his retired life,” Bynum said. “On behalf of the council, I wish him the best. He has done a wonderful job.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.