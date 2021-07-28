There were a few things Colton Vidmar wanted to know: Would the judges love his rabbits as much as he did — and what were his chances of winning a belt buckle?
The 10-year-old’s parents worked to keep his expectations in line, and also to teach him sportsmanship, mom Jenni said. Tuesday, that and Colton’s hard work paid off, with an answer of “yes” when he won the Junior Showmanship for rabbits at the Montrose County Fair.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Colton, who is now in his second year of 4-H and competed in rabbit showmanship for the first time. “It’s a lot of fun to play with the babies and handle them. It’s a little bit scary when they’re first born, wondering if they’re going to survive.”
Tuesday was competition for both market and show rabbits. The full list of winners was not available before deadline, but judge Terri King, who arrived all the way from Cheyenne, Wyoming, said the young competitors were impressive.
“You had some phenomenal people, some phenomenal rabbits. You could tell which kids really wanted to succeed,” King said.
“They were all really close in points. It was nitpicky stuff I had to come down to.”
In judging, she looks at the kids’ knowledge, plus their handling of the animal that demonstrates that knowledge, as well as confidence.
“What I look at is the way the child controls the rabbit,” King said. She keeps any eye on how each competitor responds when showing different parts of the animal, such as ears and eyes, and not only the condition of the rabbit itself.
It is harder to score groups than it is to score individuals, and King keeps an ear out for whether a competitor takes cues from the contestant answering before him or her. She also watches to see non-verbal cues, but the main thing is how the kids control the rabbits and their confidence in answering.
King travels several fair circuits to judge, and for a simple reason. “The kids. It’s the kids. They’re our future and if people don’t spend time with them and teach them how to do things, they’re going to lose interest,” she said.
King is fine with the contestants knowing why she has scored them a particular way and will not discourage any youth from rabbits.
“I will never, ever tell a child to get rid of a rabbit. That might be their pet. That might be the only thing that’s keeping them going,” she said.
Colton, who won showing his Florida white, April, was eager and motivated to do his best.
“All he wanted was a belt buckle,” Jenni said. “He kept asking me, ‘What are my chances of getting a belt buckle?’ I tried to temper his expectations.”
The fair draws serious competitors each year, Colton’s dad said. The Vidmars had urged their children to do their best: “You’ve got to learn to win gracefully and lose graciously, and today it worked out.”
Kids looking to start raising rabbits can check out the American Rabbit Breeders Association on You Tube for pointers, as can veteran competitors, King said, also suggesting talking to different breeders and others.
This year’s fair returns to an in-person format after COVID-19 restrictions drastically trimmed in-person events in 2020. Then, the show ring was restricted to just a few people at a time, and some competitions were strictly online. There were few traditional exhibits and entertainment, but things are back in swing for 2021.
Jenni Vidmar said she’s glad to see that.
“Last year it was all video. We did it, but I think it would have been really hard for the judges to evaluate the animals without having eyes and hands on them. They did the best they could. The kids were happy to get to participate, but it was very hands-off,” she said.
The Montrose County Fair impressed King, who with her husband is hopeful to soon return to Montrose for a weekend visit.
“This fair is very nice. I’ve been to lots of fairs; I like this one,” she said. “There is so much to do. I wish I had more time…You have an exceptional group up here.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
