Revved up for Red Dirt: Rocky Mountain oyster and music fest returns

Whether you follow the Red Dirt festival circuit or are just after good entertainment, Saturday is your night. Montrose County, with presenting sponsor Debi Harmon of 20 Sleeps West Real Estate, is bringing back the Rocky Mountain Oyster and Red Dirt Festival for the second time.
The festival was first planned for April of 2020, but pandemic restrictions scuttled the affair. In 2021, the county presented the first fest, in a scaled-back version designed to accommodate public health restrictions on sizes of gatherings due to COVID.
This year, things are different. Instead of a truncated version of the festival, the county presents Grammy award-winning Reckless Kelly, the band that was originally booked to play in 2020.
Sam Cox, who headlined in 2021 is back, this time as the band Ragland, with Autumn Ragland.
Joshua Ray Walker also hits the stage at the Montrose County Event Center, just a few months after appearing on The Tonight Show.
And of course, there will be Rocky Mountain oysters, served up by Double Barrel Taco Co., as well as other food vendors selling concessions.
Interim Fairgrounds and Event Center Director Stoney Field is excited for the full-scale festival to come to fruition.
“What we learned from last year is we are ecstatic from being out from under COVID protocols,” he said.
“It was a good experience last year. It was well received, we just weren’t able to put the number of spectators in, based on the regulations that were handed to us. We’re really happy to be free of those and give people in Montrose the opportunity to see great music they would (otherwise) have to travel to see.”
That’s a full night of music, with three bands.
Headliner Reckless Kelly has been on the Red Dirt/Americana scene for more than 20 years. Founders and frontmen are brothers Cody and Willy Braun, who grew up in a musical family, touring with their brothers in their father’s band.
Reckless Kelly is now based out of Austin, Texas, with Jay Nazz on drums, David Abeyta (lead guitar) and Joe Miller (bass).
“They’re legendary in Red Dirt,” Field said.
Ragland is the festival’s opening band. Formed in 2015 by Autumn Ragland and Sam Cox, the band has released four albums and was nominated in 2019 as Group of the Year for T3R Music Awards, plus ranked in 2020’s top 10 Albums” by Country Music France, according to the band’s publicity information.
Plus, Cox comes with working familiarity of the venue and the festival, Fields said.
Joshua Ray Walker is a rising star on the Americana scene who recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and has an April booking at the Grand Ole Opry.
“To have him here is one of those times where, every once in a while, you get someone who is going to blow up and be famous,” Fields said.
This year, without state-mandated attendance limits, the county has plenty of space.
Up to 300 VIP ticket-holders can hang out at tables or in chairs and there is additional standing room for 200. These tickets are $65 and include a free 12-ounce beer, box wine, soft drinks and water, with access to exclusive VIP cash bars.
Floor-level ($35) seating/viewing area accommodates up to 1,300, of which 500 can have bleacher seating. General admission ($25) is for the grandstands, with a capacity of 1,000.
All seating is first-come, first served within each section. There is no reserved seating.
Rocky Mountain oysters and other food is available for purchase. Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/redmcdirt (link redirects to ticket vendor).
Fans are urged to get their tickets and get in line in plenty of time on April 23. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with music starting at 6:30.
“There is a good Red Dirt following here on the Western Slope,” Field said.
“I think we’re going to give them a great evening of musical entertainment. If they’re Red Dirt fans they are going to be listening to one of the bands who has been at the front of the Red Dirt scene for 20-plus years. … We hope to provide a Red Dirt-kicking time.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.