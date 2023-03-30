A hallway on the first floor of the new City Hall, which includes elements of the previous owner, Wells Fargo. The bank's vault doors are still kept and used by the city. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
What was once bank teller stations can be seen to the right of this photo, while the left shows a Wells Fargo ATM that still remains at the City Hall's entrance. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
What is now Montrose's City Hall was once the building for the First National Bank of Montrose, erected in the late 1800s and pictured above. (Courtesy photo/Montrose County Historical Museum)
The walls of the new city hall have been painted white, but a historic photo of the building, left behind by Wells Fargo, still remains hung on the first floor. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
The building that has been Montrose’s city hall for years is now sold, but many still refer to it as the Historic City Hall. As of March 27 this year, the city has officially moved their offices, desks, and services to the new City Hall located at 400 E. Main St., and this new location has a rich history of its own.
Ann Morgenthaler, deputy city manager, explained to the press during a tour of the new facilities that the city utilized pieces of what the previous owners left behind. Before the city purchased this building in April 2022 it was known as the Wells Fargo on Main.
The building was occupied by Wells Fargo until 2021 when the bank closed their Main Street branch.
Sally Johnson, Coordinator for the Montrose County Historical Museum, stated this transition of ownership is “kind of sad” in the sense that the building has been a bank since its construction sometime between 1889 and 1898.
Before the building was erected on that lot locals referred to the corner of Main Street and Cascade Avenue as Wolff Corner, said Johnson.
The First National Bank of Montrose, often called the Montrose County Bank by townspeople, moved around Montrose a couple of times before it resided on Wolff Corner in 1889, at the newly erected brick building. The founding Bank President was T.B. Townsend, who worked during these transitions until he died in 1929.
This era included a copula on the large building, which was removed later at some point.
Fast forward to 1933 when President Franklin Roosevelt ordered all banks to close. Both the First National Bank of Montrose and First National Bank of Olathe followed these orders; Johnson stated the banks were closed for about a week.
Johnson also revealed that the bank struggled in 1944, when they had no tellers due to the war.
The First National Bank of Montrose and First National Bank of Olathe ended up consolidating in 1956 under then Bank President James A. Dutcher.
In the 1940s and 1950s the bank expanded the building and remodeled it. The year 1962 saw drive-up and walk-up facilities added to the property. A few years later, in 1968, there was a complete rebuilding of the bank.
The First National Bank ended up bought out by United Bank in 1987, said Johnson.
Remaining aspects of the building’s history still peek through the bright walls and offices of the new city hall.
What were once stations for the bank tellers are now desks for the city’s customer representatives who greet visitors from across the same marble counters that Wells Fargo had. The first floor of Montrose’s new city hall was renovated slightly from the layout it previously had. Offices along the west wall remain, and a few more walls were added to help direct visitors on where to go, said Morgenthaler.
Juxtaposing a set of previous bathrooms that still exist on the first floor, marked by blue wall tiles, are two unisex and handicap accessible bathrooms that were added by the city.
The most telling sign of the building’s history as a bank — its vaults — now hold city records and are utilized as storage, complete with original vault doors.
Morgenthaler commented that it has become convenient for the city to have its records all in one building; previously some of the records did not fit in the historic city hall and were kept off-site.
It was also important for the city to use whatever pre-existing elements they could from the building, whether that was furniture, flooring, or artwork.
Upstairs required more renovations on the city’s part. What was once a fairly open second floor now has walls that block off the city’s legal and HR departments, which were the first to move into the new location.
This, stated Morgenthaler, helped create a more private space for those with HR and legal concerns.
The upstairs bathrooms were also redone to be more accommodating.
New artwork as well as framed photos left by Wells Fargo decorate some of the now white walls of the building. Brighter lights and new carpet upstairs combine with the wood doors, office chairs and other elements of the previous owners to create a space that is both fresh and familiar.
The basement is left nearly untouched while the city figures out how to utilize this space, including the blue paint that some past individual added to a few of its walls. Still, brickwork from different periods create a timeline for those who wander the different rooms downstairs.
At the front entrance remains a Wells Fargo ATM for those shopping along Main Street, another hint at the building's history. As Morgenthaler noted, there's still some unpacking and decorating to do before the interior is finished and ready for future public tours.
