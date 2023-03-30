The building that has been Montrose’s city hall for years is now sold, but many still refer to it as the Historic City Hall. As of March 27 this year, the city has officially moved their offices, desks, and services to the new City Hall located at 400 E. Main St., and this new location has a rich history of its own. 

Ann Morgenthaler, deputy city manager, explained to the press during a tour of the new facilities that the city utilized pieces of what the previous owners left behind. Before the city purchased this building in April 2022 it was known as the Wells Fargo on Main. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?