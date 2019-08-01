In September Richard Cook might just celebrate his 90th birthday by baling hay. He would be on the second cutting of the season in one of the pastures he manages around Montrose. Still quick with a smile or laugh, Cook has been a farming fixture in Montrose for more than three-quarters of a century. Now, he says he is a hay farmer and he grows about 100 acres of grass for himself and other land owners. In Montrose, you’ll see him in his boots, with a shovel in hand, around Hillcrest and Oak Grove and other locations.
“I came here from Vici, Oklahoma, when I was seven years old,” Richard says. Vici is a tiny town about 100 miles northwest of Oklahoma City on the edge of the western Oklahoma oil fields. “I went to Oak Grove School and graduated from the eighth grade there.”
The Cooks were like a lot of farm folks from Oklahoma and southern Kansas who climbed out of the dust bowl in the 30s and went looking for a better place to call home. Richard’s father had hitch-hiked to Montrose on an exploratory visit and liked what he saw.
“He went back to Vici and had a barn sale—sold the farm,” says Richard.
Early Montrose life consisted of going neighbor to neighbor, doing all sorts of farm work for fifty cents a day.
“We worked the crops, cleaned pens, anything that would pay,” he grins at the memory.
As a young man Richard began building a sheep flock, but was forced to take a break in 1950 when the Korean war broke out. He wound up an infantryman in the conflict. He was wounded and had a number of other close calls while carrying a rifle almost 10,000 miles from Montrose.
“They rotated me out and I got back here in 1952,” he says. And, like many other soldiers, does not elaborate on his war experiences.
Back home, he went back to work building his sheep farm operation.
“We got up to about 2,000 head,” he says. The sheep operation involved keeping the flock on the move to follow the feed and the weather. They worked Forest Service and BLM feed permits between Ophir, Telluride, and Montrose.
“We used to move the flock over Ophir Pass to Telluride, which was a heck of a job. We would stay in one place until our permit ran out and we would move,” he recalls. He ran sheep in the very country that some folks want to replant gray wolves.
“I hate to see that. It doesn’t make any sense,” he says.
For now, he is happy with his boots and his shovel, managing the flow of water to the grass and then, at the right time, mowing and baling the crop. And getting up every day with a purpose. Which is probably why he’s looking at 90 with a big smile.
Michael A. Cox is a Montrose-based content provider. He may be reached at mcox@burrocreekpictures.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.