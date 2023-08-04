Richmond third, Caskey 15th in AJGA/Bridges/City of Montrose Open

Noah Richmond of Montrose launches his tee shot on the par-three 12th hole during first round play Tuesday at the AJGA/Bridges/City of Montrose Open. Richmond shot three rounds of sub-par golf, a 209 score, for third place. (Courtesy photo/Bruce Grigsby )

Noah Richmond of Montrose fired three rounds of sub-par golf to secure third place in the American Junior Golf Association Open at the Bridges, presented by the City of Montrose.

The tournament was held Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 1-3.



