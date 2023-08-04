Richmond third, Caskey 15th in AJGA/Bridges/City of Montrose Open

Noah Richmond of Montrose fired three rounds of sub-par golf to secure third place in the American Junior Golf Association Open at the Bridges, presented by the City of Montrose.
The tournament was held Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 1-3.
Brooks Harper of Dallas, a high school sophomore, shot a final round five-under par 66 to win the third annual tournament, two shots ahead of Richmond and one shot lower than runner-up Finn Meiser of Tucson.
The AJGA/Bridges/City of Montrose tournament is presented annually and attracts the top collegiate and amateur golfers (ages 12-19) from throughout Colorado, the U.S., and foreign countries.
Yu Zeng of Beijing, China and Iliana Rubio of El Dorado Hills., California., each shot four-under par 209 to share top honors in the girls’ bracket, the only two competitors under par.
“I kept the ball in play and tried to minimize mistakes,” said Richmond after the tournament. “I tried to attack the flags (holes) when possible and play safe when needed.”
This was Richmond’s third AJGA Open in Montrose and his best tournament card with rounds of 70-69-70 — 209. In 2021, as a high school sophomore, Richmond shot 217; last year, he carded a 219 total.
One key for Richmond’s round of 70 came on the 17th hole Thursday. He hit driver, then five-iron to the 578-yard par five. He had five feet left for an eagle three and sank the putt, assuring him of finishing in the red numbers (under par) for the three days. He also had three birdies and four bogeys Thursday over the 7,000-yard, par 71 Bridges course.
Richmond wasn’t the only MHS golfer to break par on the final round.
Caleb Caskey shot a one-under par 70 Thursday to go along with rounds of 77 and 73 (220) for 15th place, his best AJGA tournament.
Two other Montrose golfers competed in the AJGA/Bridges. Connor Bell, who graduated in May and will play golf for Allegheny College in Pennsylvania next season, shot 85-78-78 — 241. Kyden Adams, like Caskey and Richmond, a senior on the MHS team, shot 86-83-85 — 254.
“We (teammate Caleb, Kyden) have some momentum going into the start of our senior season at MHS,” added Richmond.
The 2023 Red Hawks golf season starts Monday in Grand Junction at the Bookcliff Invitational.
“It was a lot of fun to be in it until the end,” said Richmond of his third-place finish. “The nationwide AJGA provides a lot of competition we don’t see always.”
